MADISON — A Norfolk man was found guilty of unlawful intrusion on Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse.
The charge, a Class 4 felony, carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
After reaching a deal with the state to have no other charges filed against him, 30-year-old Yandriel Rojas-Portal pleaded no contest to taking recordings of a naked female resident without her consent at the Village Green Apartments in Norfolk.
Law enforcement authorities were called to the scene after Rojas-Portal was seen staring into the windows of a ground-floor apartment while wearing a black coat and ski mask.
Following Rojas-Portal’s arrest and a subsequent filing of a search warrant on his phone, authorities found images and videos showing close-ups of the victim’s genitalia during various stages of undress, according to Matthew Kiernan, Madison County deputy attorney.
Judge James Kube found Rojas-Portal guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and scheduled his sentencing for Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m.