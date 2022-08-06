MADISON – Julio Monterroso-Perez faced a slew of charges on Friday afternoon at the Madison County Courthouse.
Nonetheless, by the time Judge James Kube had dismissed the room, the number of charges 40-year-old Norfolk man was found guilty of had been more than halved.
While initially facing 10 counts, Monterroso-Perez had six of the charges dropped and three amended to lesser crimes following a long-fought plea deal reached between the state and defense attorney Chelsey Hartner.
In exchange, Monterroso-Perez pleaded no contest to four charges: First-offense driving under the influence of methamphetamine, a Class W misdemeanor punishable by 60 days to a year in prison; possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison; and attempted failure to appear in court, a Class 1 misdemeanor carrying a maximum sentence of 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
As another facet of the deal, the state will recommend a cumulative term of 6 to 8 years’ imprisonment.
According to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, the meth-related charges stem from two separate traffic stops by Madison County law enforcement.
The first two charges resulted from a pipe with methamphetamine residue discovered on Monterroso-Perez after he was found stopped in the middle of traffic on July 16, 2020. The latter charge of possession with intent to distribute came after he was found with 30 grams of methamphetamine during a second stop a year later on July 17, 2021.
The final charge resulted from the defendant failing to appear in court on Nov. 19, 2020, for the first two charges filed against him, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest being issued two weeks later. That was rescinded following his arrest after the 2021 traffic stop.
Twelve more court appearances followed over the span of a year from July 2021 to July 2022, which included 11 postponements of Monterroso-Perez’s pretrial hearing by Hartner before his 13th appearance on Friday.
Hartner also asked Kube to consider a reduction of the defendant’s cumulative $30,000 bond, citing his family ties to the Norfolk community and desire to set aside money for his children before sentencing.
Smith objected, arguing that the defendant’s crimes were too severe.
Kube said the bonds were appropriate, denying Hartner’s request and scheduling Monterroso-Perez’s sentencing for Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m.