PIERCE — A Norfolk man could be sentenced to prison in December for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Pierce County.

Matthew Mann-Dick, 35, pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child on Thursday, a felony that carries up to a three-year prison sentence.

The Pierce County Attorney’s Office agreed not to file any additional charges against Mann-Dick in exchange for his plea. Ted Lohrberg, Pierce County attorney, had filed a motion on Monday asking the court for leave to file an amended complaint against Mann-Dick that would have contained three counts of sexual assault instead of one.

When Mann-Dick’s case was called up by District Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday, Kate Jorgensen, Mann-Dick’s attorney, asked the judge to take up her client’s case after all the other criminal cases as he still hadn’t decided on whether he wanted to enter a plea.

Mann-Dick, whose case was taken up again about 25 minutes later, was in tears through much of his 10-minute hearing.

The 35-year-old was charged last spring following an investigation into a March 25 report by a 12-year-old girl, through a handwritten note, that Mann-Dick had been sexually assaulting her.

During an interview at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk, the victim said Mann-Dick had touched her inappropriately for several minutes on one occasion. Mann-Dick also would look at the girl while she took showers and had forced her to touch him inappropriately, she said.

Further, according to the girl’s statements, Mann-Dick had made sexually charged comments about her looks on at least one occasion.

Lohrberg said there was no sexual penetration involved in Mann-Dick’s crimes.

Johnson ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Mann-Dick’s sentencing for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

As part of his conviction, Mann-Dick will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Others appeared on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree assault on an officer — two counts, use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts, false reporting, tampering with evidence

— Colby Huff, 28, Osmond, pleaded not guilty to each charge.

Driving under the influence — third offense

— Joseph S. Borrego, 61, Plainview, pleaded guilty.

Terroristic threats

— Lester M. Drake, 63, Plainview, pleaded guilty.

Postrelease supervision violation for attempted burglary

— Anthony J. Fuerhoff, 40, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., denied violating his probation.

Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

— David C. Schwanebeck, 40, Plainview, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Terroristic threats

— Lonnie L. Synovec, 53, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.

Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

— Spencer D. Volden, 25, Orchard, pleaded not guilty to each charge.

— Addison L. Tiemens, 21, Pierce, pleaded not guilty to each charge.

— Alexander S. Widler, 25, Pender, pleaded not guilty to each charge.

— Spencer C. Emerson, 24, Pierce, pleaded not guilty to each charge.

Probation violation for attempted burglary

— Devin N. Zollars, 27, 512 S. Seventh St., admitted to violating his probation.

