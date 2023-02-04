MADISON — A Norfolk man could be sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of two charges related to a November assault in which he struck a woman and choked her unconscious.
Joseph Hoffart, 36, pleaded no contest on Friday to felony attempted assault by strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. Hoffart now faces up to 3 years of imprisonment after having each of his charges amended. He had faced a sentence of up to 6 years.
About 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, Norfolk police were called to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Impala Drive after several 911 calls were made from that location.
Dispatchers said they could hear a man, later identified as Hoffart, over the phone in the background who sounded agitated, as well as a woman’s voice and a baby crying. Dispatchers heard Hoffart say he was going to take the phone and smash it before the call disconnected.
Police made contact at the apartment with a woman who was holding a baby. In a hallway, the woman told an officer that she and Hoffart had gotten into an argument because Hoffart had thought the woman spanked the baby.
During the argument, the woman said she was on the floor in the living room with the baby when she saw Hoffart get out of his chair and come toward her. The woman said she positioned her body to protect herself and the baby and was struck in the back of the head by Hoffart. The victim added that she didn’t know if Hoffart had used his hand or foot to hit her but that the strike had caused her significant pain.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the victim took the baby to the bedroom and was lying on the bed while Hoffart was in a bathroom. The victim told Hoffart she “couldn’t take it any longer,” Kiernan said.
Hoffart then came into the bedroom and crawled on top of the woman and put his hand around her throat.
The victim told police that Hoffart was putting enough pressure on her neck that she was unable to talk or breathe. The woman said she was unsure of how long Hoffart put pressure on her neck, but she believed that she blacked out for a period of time because the next thing she remembered was waking up, with Hoffart no longer on top of her and the baby crying, Kiernan said.
Hoffart, when questioned by police, said there had been an argument but that he wasn’t aware of the dispute having become physical. He conceded that he had been drinking so he might not have remembered everything.
Hoffart has remained in jail since he was arrested on Nov. 1.
In February 2008, Hoffart was convicted of third-degree domestic assault. He initially was charged in his current case with second-offense third-degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation, both Class 3A felonies.
District Judge Mark Johnson ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Hoffart’s sentencing for Friday, April 21.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Driving during revocation
— Jesse R. Knust, 31, Newman Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
— Herman Koehler, 48, 1328 Koenigstein Ave., pleaded guilty.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Rashid Perry, 23, 304 N. 12th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Roberta A. Wheeler, 54, 916 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 25, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Raquel L. Wright, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, domestic abuse protection order violation — second offense
— Abraham Zarate, 40, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained. His bond was increased from $20,000 to $40,000 due to allegations that he recently violated a no-contact order.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Matthew R. Jung, 39, Madison County Jail, had his request for a bond reduction denied.
Possession of oxycodone
— Alexandra D. Jacobsen, 24, 2501 W. Madison Ave., pleaded guilty and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.