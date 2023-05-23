MADISON — A Norfolk man who twice assaulted a woman earlier this year was convicted of four charges on Monday.
Christopher Anderson, 43, pleaded guilty to two felony charges of attempted assault by strangulation and misdemeanor counts of third-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order.
Anderson faces up to 6 years in prison when he is sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Thursday, July 20.
On Feb. 18, Norfolk police were dispatched to a house on South Ninth Street for a report of a domestic assault. A woman told an officer that she and Anderson had gotten into an argument about a game console being shut off.
As the argument escalated, Anderson grabbed the woman from behind, placed his arm around her neck and squeezed, preventing the victim from being able to breathe.
Attempting to free herself from Anderson, the woman bit his arm, prompting Anderson to let go. Anderson then left the house before police arrived.
The woman sustained scratches on her right arm and right eye and had redness on her neck and chest, according to police.
Officers were unable to locate Anderson or make contact with him over the phone in the days following the assault. Prosecutors subsequently requested an arrest warrant for Anderson, which was signed on March 10 by County Judge Michael Long.
Then on March 15, Norfolk police were called to the same residence where the first assault took place for a report of a disturbance. The same woman told officers that Anderson, against whom she had obtained a protection order, was just inside the residence and had assaulted her.
The victim said she was working from home when she heard Anderson come into her house through the front door. The woman confronted Anderson and told him to leave multiple times.
In response, Anderson placed his hands around the woman’s neck and squeezed, restricting her breathing. He then pushed her against the door by a closet, causing an earring to puncture one of her ears.
Police observed red marks on the woman’s neck and blood behind her ear.
Much like when Anderson assaulted her in February, the woman bit Anderson during the second assault — this time biting one of his fingers — causing him to let go.
Anderson apparently entered the residence by using a key that he previously possessed before the woman obtained the protection order.
Officers located Anderson early the next morning and arrested him. He has been jailed since then.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Second-degree assault, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a police officer — two counts
— Cristian J. Santana Gregory, 39, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver, possession of phencyclidine, possession of ecstasy
— Adeyemi O. Aboyade-Cole, 34, Douglas County Correctional Center, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— Chelsea L. Carman, 28, Oakdale, tested positive for methamphetamine. Kube revoked Carman’s bail and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more), theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Suzetta L. Drummond, 56, Omaha, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts
— T’Shawn Evans, 19, Lincoln, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
First-degree forgery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 35, Pierce, tested positive for THC. Kube revoked Fuerhoff’s bail and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., failed to appear. Kube revoked Hoadley’s bail and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
— Jason L. Jensen, 46, 1205 S. Eighth St., pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest
— Brandon L. James, 31, 1513 Ponca Hills Drive, Apt. A, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, attempted driving during revocation
— Bradley M. Miller, 37, 1406 Country Club Road, Apt. 30, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Kenneth J. Rath, 73, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
— Brody D. Unger, 32, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more), theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Felicia Soulliere, 28, Columbus, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 26, Orchard, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy Frerichs, 39, Hastings, admitted to violating his probation.