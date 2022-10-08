MADISON — A Norfolk man could face up to 5 years in prison after he was convicted of two felony driving charges on Friday.
Travis Johnson, 41, appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson and pleaded guilty to fourth-offense driving under the influence, a Class 3A felony, and driving while having his license revoked, a Class 4 felony. The Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer in exchange for Johnson’s pleas.
The defendant, Johnson, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on April 6. A trooper had observed Johnson’s vehicle cross the center line and drive onto the shoulder multiple times, according to an affidavit.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop and requested a second trooper to administer a DUI investigation. The trooper conducting the investigation immediately detected the odor of alcohol on Johnson.
While the trooper was investigating, according to the affidavit, Johnson said, “(expletive) this,” and started running north from the scene. Johnson made it about 25 feet before law enforcement corralled him and placed him under arrest.
Once he was at the Madison County Jail, Johnson submitted to a chemical breath test that yielded a result of .139 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. Additionally, an open bottle of Fireball whiskey was found in the vehicle he was driving.
Court records show that Johnson had been convicted of DUI three times in the past 15 years before his April 6 offense. His most recent conviction was out of Platte County in 2018, for which he was sentenced to 3 years of probation. Johnson also had his license revoked for 15 years.
Judge Johnson ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for Friday, Dec. 16. Prosecutors will recommend an 18-month prison sentence on the DUI conviction and 6 months for driving during revocation.
ALSO PLEADING guilty to driving under the influence on Friday was Treyvon Jennings of Madison.
Jennings, 30, pleaded guilty to third-offense DUI and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
In the early morning hours of March 26, Norfolk police were dispatched to the 200 block of North 13th Street in Norfolk for an accident. A vehicle driven by Jennings had sustained front-end damage and came to rest against the porch of a house.
Jennings initially claimed to be a passenger in the vehicle but shortly thereafter admitted he was the driver. Police observed that Jennings had bloodshot, watery eyes and the odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. He had admitted to drinking two beers and a Jack and Coke at a bar about 40 minutes before the accident happened.
A preliminary breath test yielded a result of .197, nearly 2½ times the legal limit for driving.
At the police station, Jennings refused to submit to a chemical test of his breath and was mostly uncooperative during the intake process at the jail, police said, breaking the mount of a camera that the police division uses to take mug shots.
Jennings initially was charged with third-offense DUI with a test of over .15 grams, a felony, but that charge was reduced as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Jennings’ sentencing for Dec. 16.
Others appeared before Johnson on the following charges:
Child abuse
— Heather Bilstein, 27, 1005 Ann Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, child abuse
— Jayde N. Bomar, 34, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Aiding consummation of a felony
— Patrick C. Cole, 26, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 464 days previously served, making him eligible for immediate release.
— Joshua L. Sanders, 41, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine (10 grams or more) with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazepam
— Zolana M. Costello, 40, Creighton, tested positive for amphetamines. Johnson revoked Costello’s bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of cocaine
— Oscar Hernandez, 23, Madison, pleaded guilty. He was accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Matthew R. Jung, 38, 805 S. Ninth St., pleaded guilty. He was accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
— Evan Ruiz, 23, 601 N. Queen City Blvd., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— James E. Lewis, 53, 2014 N. Highway 35, pleaded guilty.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving
— Dennis Nekolite, 32, Holt County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, failure to appear
— Dillon E. Perry, 34, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and was given credit for 82 days previously served.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Drhonda Richardson, 53, 914 Sycamore Ave., Apt. E, pleaded guilty to each charge. She was accepted into the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, 808 S. 15th St., pleaded guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Jeremy W. Rood, 46, 211 E. Michigan Ave., tested positive for THC. Johnson revoked Rood’s bond and remanded his custody to the sheriff’s office.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 31, Grand Island, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Maurice D. Taylor, 59, Nebraska State Penitentiary, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Delivery of morphine, delivery of methamphetamine
— Trevor T. Thomsen, 31, 1403 Campus Drive, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Domestic abuse protection order violation — second offense, third-degree domestic assault — second offense, child abuse
— Abraham Zarate, 39, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Devin N. Zollars, 27, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., admitted to violating his probation.
Attempted terroristic threats, third-degree assault
— Carlos Jimenez, 21, 704 N. Eighth St., was ordered to serve a 180-day jail sentence after having his appeal denied. He was given credit for 31 days served.