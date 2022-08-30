MADISON — A 41-year-old man could face prison time after he was found guilty of multiple crimes on Monday in connection with the assault of a woman in April.
Dustin Peterson of Norfolk pleaded guilty to second-offense third-degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony, and violation of a domestic abuse protection order, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
In exchange for Peterson’s guilty pleas, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony false-imprisonment charge and a separate charge of violation of a protection order.
Prosecutors also agreed not to recommend a specific punishment at Peterson’s sentencing and won’t file any additional charges against him.
On April 30, a woman went to the Norfolk Police Division to report an assault, according to an affidavit. The woman told police that she was at her residence when Peterson showed up and talked about wanting some property.
Peterson was forbidden from contacting or being near the woman as part of a protection order stemming from previous domestic assaults.
The woman told an officer that Peterson insisted that the woman come to his Norfolk residence. After the pair arrived at Peterson’s house, the woman said, Peterson took her purse and wouldn’t allow her to leave.
At one point, Peterson lunged at the woman and pulled her out of a chair by her feet. The victim began kicking to try to get away, which is when Peterson struck her in the head with a closed fist three or four times, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
After the victim was punched, she continued to attempt to get away but was unable to. Eventually, Peterson passed out and the woman was able to leave.
The victim sustained a swollen, cut nose, as well as a broken blood vessel on the inside of her left eye and a roughly 2-inch red mark on the left side of her neck, Kiernan said.
At the time of the assault, a protection order against Peterson had been served and wasn’t set to expire until July.
Peterson was previously convicted of violating a domestic abuse protection order in Stanton County on Jan. 25. He also was convicted of second-offense third-degree domestic assault in February 2020 and sentenced to 6 months in jail in July 2020.
Peterson’s sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20. District Judge James Kube could sentence him to a maximum of 4 years in prison.
Peterson is being held at the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bond, with 10% required for release. Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked for a bond reduction on Peterson’s behalf, but Kube denied the request. Monday marked the fourth time since June that Kube denied a request to lower Peterson’s bond.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon
— Siarrah D. Allen, 31, Norman, Oklahoma, had a motions hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted failure to appear
— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to 19 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and was given credit for 80 days served.
Possession of psilocybin
— Christian A. Davidson, 30, Norman, Oklahoma, had a motions hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.
Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money used to facilitate a drug crime
— Nicholas J. Frazier, 23, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of cocaine
— Nour Kouatli, 26, Norfolk, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Sex offender registration violation
— Vernon S. Munson, 52, 2014 N. Highway 35, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstructing a police officer, failure to appear
— Lindy R. Rath, 37, 513 Verges Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Kevin E. Romero, 33, Neligh, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Hunter Sonthana, 19, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 23, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Deak A. Chamberlain, 59, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., had a motions hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
— Daniel McGuane, 34, Madison County Jail, had his arraignment scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22.