MADISON — A Norfolk man who went to another man’s home last year and attacked him while he was giving his son a bath agreed to a plea deal in district court on Friday.
Adam Mittelstaedt, 43, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse, misdemeanor assault and failure to appear when on bail. In exchange, charges of possession of a firearm and first-degree criminal trespassing were dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Mittelstaedt now faces a maximum of six years in prison and was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 22. He appeared before Judge Mark Johnson alongside his attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
His charges arose after multiple incidents that occurred in early 2020. On March 17, 2020, police were called to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a disturbance, where they found a male with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.
Mittelstaedt, according to a probable cause affidavit, had gotten into an altercation with a man at Mittelstaedt’s home. A family member of Mittelstaedt’s told police she shot the male who was fighting with Mittelstaedt with a Ruger .357 pistol out of fear for her own safety and others in the house.
Officers recovered the gun and determined that it had been stolen in October 2019. Mittelstaedt told authorities that he wasn’t willing to tell them how he got the gun, according to reports.
It was later learned that Mittelstaedt had previously shown up at the same man’s residence unannounced. On that day, Mittelstaedt reportedly located the man in a bathroom and began assaulting him. Police said the victim was helping his son, who is handicapped, take a shower.
While repeatedly striking the victim, Mittelstaedt also struck the child, who was 4 years old at the time. The child had noticeable bruising on his forehead, police said.
Mittelstaedt later admitted to assaulting the adult victim but did not mention the child.
The failure-to-appear charge was filed after Mittelstaedt did not show up for a hearing on June 4. The charge is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, described Mittelstaedt’s relationship with the victim as “antagonistic.” Kiernan agreed not to recommend a specific punishment for Mittelstaedt at the time of sentencing on the child abuse and assault charges, per the plea agreement. On the failure-to-appear charge, the state will reportedly recommend a 90-day jail sentence consecutive to the other sentences.
Before Friday’s plea deal, Mittelstaedt was facing up to 25 years in prison. He now faces up to six years’ incarceration.
He had been incarcerated from June 21 to Sept. 10, when he posted 10% of a $75,000 bond.
The following entered pleas on charges Friday:
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam, criminal impersonation, criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices, false reporting, theft by receiving stolen property ($0-$500)
— Brittany Pasch, 33, 910 W. Park Ave., pleaded not guilty to all charges.
First-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespassing, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief ($1,500-$4,999), disturbing the peace
— Tyler O. Robertson, 27, 119 N. 25th St., No. 20, pleaded not guilty to all charges. Was remanded to the custody of the Madison County sheriff because of a possible bond modification not approved by the judge.
Aggravated driving under the influence
— Isabelle L. Roepke, 24, 601 S. Second St., pleaded guilty.
Attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional — three counts
— Adam Crapson, 26, 1700 N. Victory Road, pleaded guilty to all three charges.
Terroristic threats
— Rafael Ramirez, 19, 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 18, pleaded guilty.
Others appeared in district court Friday for the following:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Troy D. Chaney, 40, Pierce, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine; custody remanded to the Madison County sheriff.
— Angela R. Flores, 43, Norfolk, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, domestic abuse causing bodily injury, negligent child abuse
— Jessica Arredondo, 27, 901 S. 16th St., motioned for continuance of pretrial and trial.
Burglary
— Matthew J. Dinovo, 31, Bellevue, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Third-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer, protection order violation, disturbing the peace
— Crystal L. Eberhardt, 39, 1101 W. Park Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Criminal impersonation, identity fraud
— Cory Frankenberg, 30, Grand Island, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, driving under suspension
— Miles M. Guyton Jr., 27, 601 S. Second St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Burglary, false reporting
— Jodi R. Hastings, 36, 914 Elm Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts, driving under the influence
— Kyle C. Kirstine, 40, 111 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving ($501-$1,499)
— Charles E. Krysl, 45, O’Neill, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Conspiracy to commit robbery
— Jairo Ortega, 20, Omaha, motioned for continuance of pretrial and trial.
Possession of ecstasy
— Solomon E. Partee, 32, 320 Valley View Drive, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of psilocybin, domestic assault causing bodily injury
— Joseph L. Provencher, 27, 603 E. Park Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Third-degree assault of an officer, third-degree assault — two counts, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer
— Humberto Rodriguez Ruiz, 21, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), certificate of title violation
— Guillermo I. Santillan, 43, 803 S. 16th St., motioned for continuance of pretrial and trial.
Identity theft ($1,500-$5,000)
— Brian A. Seier, 55, 1314 W. Phillip Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Andrew M. Strom, 38, Omaha, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, criminal impersonation, driving while license revoked from DUI, driving without ignition interlock device
— Jared Wagner, 34, Columbus, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault of an officer, resisting arrest, second-degree trespassing
— Kyle J. Walter, 32, Sunrise Place, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
— Devin N. Zollars, 26, 307 N. 11th St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.