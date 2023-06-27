MADISON — A Norfolk man who assaulted a woman with a cellphone and later held her as prisoner could be sentenced to prison after he was convicted of three crimes on Monday.
Cristian Santana-Gregory, 39, pleaded guilty to felony charges of attempted second-degree assault and first-degree false imprisonment and one misdemeanor count of obstructing a police officer. He faces up to 7 years in prison when he is sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Thursday, Aug. 17.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office, in exchange for Santana-Gregory’s pleas, reduced the assault charge and dismissed charges of terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault, as well as a second charge of obstructing an officer. Prosecutors also will not make a recommendation at sentencing.
Santana-Gregory’s convictions are the result of two domestic disturbances within a span of three weeks earlier this year.
On the afternoon of Jan. 31, first responders were dispatched to an apartment on Lakewood Drive in Norfolk for an assault report. A woman told officers that she had been assaulted by Santana-Gregory and that he had taken her phone and left.
The victim said Santana-Gregory struck her head with a cellphone, giving her a laceration. Santana-Gregory also grabbed the victim’s face and pulled it in a downward motion, she said, causing her teeth to cut her inner cheek.
Furthermore, Santana-Gregory pushed the victim against a wall and into a bathtub. Police found blood marks inside the residence consistent with the victim’s story.
Santana-Gregory was located by Norfolk police driving the victim’s vehicle on Riverside Boulevard. An officer made contact with Santana-Gregory in the parking lot of a gas station, where he said that he and the victim had gotten into an argument but that he left the apartment to avoid escalation of the argument. The feud did not turn physical, he had alleged.
Santana-Gregory repeatedly refused instructions from police to step out of the victim’s vehicle and to roll down the window. He eventually exited the vehicle after being told he was being charged with obstructing an officer.
On Feb. 15, Santana-Gregory posted 10% of $50,000 bail.
On Feb. 21, police were dispatched to an apartment on Riverside Boulevard after a caller reported hearing a physical disturbance.
Responding officers could hear crying and yelling in Spanish as they approached the apartment door. A Spanish-speaking officer heard the victim yelling, “Let me go please. … Please don’t kill me.”
Santana-Gregory refused to let police inside the apartment, to which officers forced their way inside, brought Santana-Gregory to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.
The victim later told police that Santana-Gregory had stood in front of the door and wouldn’t let her leave. Santana-Gregory also said he would kill the woman if she let officers inside.
He was arrested and has been jailed since then on $250,000 bail.
Others appeared on the following charges:
First-degree sexual assault
— Dion M. Hood, 32, Madison County Jail, was denied a request to reduce his bail from $100,000 to $50,000.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts
— T’Shawn Evans, 19, Lincoln, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained. Kube kept Evans’ bail at $75,000 after the county attorney’s office asked the judge to increase his bail to $150,000. Evans recently was arrested in Lancaster County on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver, possession of PCP, possession of ecstasy
— Chelsea L. Carman, 28, Oakdale, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
First-degree forgery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 35, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
— Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Third-degree assault on an officer — two counts, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, refusal of a test, obstructing a police officer
— Jordan J. Knievel, 21, Neligh, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Theft by shoplifting ($5,000 or more)
— Travis D. Mace, 37, Neligh, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — two counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more), possession of methamphetamine
— Jesse M. Prather, 34, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Kenneth J. Rath, 73, Pierce, pleaded guilty.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Brody D. Unger, 33, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Ivan Saldana, 22, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more), theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Felicia Soulliere, 28, Columbus, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation on the convictions of attempted possession of methamphetamine, negligent child abuse
— Denise K. Cottrill, 42, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 8, admitted to violating her probation.
Postrelease supervision violation on the convictions of driving under the influence — fourth offense, possession of methamphetamine
— Justin L. Zohner, 42, 83525 550th Ave., tested positive for THC, benzodiazepine, opioids, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Kube remanded Zohner’s custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Burglary, theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999) — four counts, theft by receiving stolen property ($5,000 or more) — two counts
— Leobardo C. Saldana, 40, Madison County Jail, had a preliminary hearing on two of his theft charges scheduled for Thursday.