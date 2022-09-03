MADISON — A judge on Friday accepted the guilty plea of a Norfolk man who assaulted a woman at a Norfolk residence in March.
Jose Leon, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted assault by strangulation, a Class 4 felony, in Madison County District Court. The Madison County Attorney’s Office, in exchange for Leon’s plea, dismissed a charge of misdemeanor child abuse and will not make a specific recommendation of punishment at sentencing.
Leon was charged following a March 24 incident in which Norfolk police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of South 11th Street for an assault. Leon and a woman had been in a verbal argument that turned physical.
According to an affidavit, Leon pushed the woman against a table and put his hands around her neck.
District Judge Mark Johnson asked Leon what had happened, and Leon said he came home from work and found the woman yelling at a child. When Leon asked the woman why she was yelling, he said, the woman became agitated and started pushing him. Leon said he pushed back, prompting the woman to call police.
The judge asked Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, to “fill in any gaps” in Leon’s story.
Kiernan said Leon arrived home from work and intervened in a conversation the woman had been having with a child. An argument between Leon and the woman ensued, Kiernan said, and Leon tried to throw a cup at the woman and missed.
Leon then advanced toward the victim, pushed her against a table and placed his hands around her neck, Kiernan said. The woman said she was able to breathe when Leon put his hands around her neck.
But police said the victim had red marks on her neck and was visibly shaken. Additionally, the victim’s voice was hoarse and she was coughing when an officer spoke to her, police said.
Leon shook his head in disagreement multiple times during Kiernan’s recitation of what had happened, but he told Johnson that it remained his desire to plead guilty.
Matthew Soltys, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Johnson to amend Leon’s bond to allow him to have contact with his children. Leon hadn’t seen his children since the assault, Soltys said, and the Norfolk man had arranged for a mediator to supervise any visits.
Kiernan objected to Leon’s request to amend his bond conditions.
“There was originally a child abuse-neglect (charge) here, and that’s due to the fact that young children were present when this assault occurred,” Kiernan said. “The victim in this case is still afraid for her safety and concerned for her children as well.”
Johnson denied Leon’s request but did say that he would reconsider if Leon could arrange for meetings with his children in a therapeutic setting.
Leon is free on bond after posting 10% of $20,000 on April 2. He faces up to 2 years of imprisonment and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, child abuse
— Jayde N. Bomar, 34, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit robbery
— Patrick C. Cole, 26, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense (three counts)
— Mark T. Ellis, 44, Wakefield, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Ellis’ bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, criminal mischief ($0-$500), reckless driving
— Treyvon A. Jennings, 30, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation, obstructing a police officer
— Travis Johnson, 41, 800 S. 18th St., Apt. 21, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Tana M. Kimber, 53, 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, Apt. 122, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
— Evan Ruiz, 23, 601 N. Queen City Blvd., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child — two counts
— Martin Larios-Ramos, 27, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Sex offender registration violation — second offense, possession of methamphetamine
— James E. Lewis, 53, 2014 N. Highway 35, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Drhonda Richardson, 53, 914 Sycamore Ave., Apt. E, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, minor in possession, open alcohol container, obstructing a police officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 21, 808 S. 15th St., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Jeremy W. Rood, 46, 211 E. Michigan Ave., tested positive for methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Rood’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999), second-degree forgery
— Joshua L. Sanders, 41, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace
— Efrain Sebastian, 31, Grand Island, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Maurice D. Taylor, 58, Reception and Treatment Center., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of morphine
— Trevor T. Thomsen, 31, 1403 Campus Drive, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Terroristic threats, obstructing a police officer
— Ted B. Vanvleet, 55, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., had a motions hearing scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7.
Cruel mistreatment of an animal, third-degree assault
— Fabian I. Veliz, 35, Madison, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of hydrocodone
— Nakia R. Wells, 35, 605 S. First St., pleaded guilty.