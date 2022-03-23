STANTON — A Norfolk man who was arrested last September for driving under the influence while out on bond for first-degree assault was sentenced to jail on Tuesday in Stanton County Court.
Judge Michael Long sentenced 38-year-old Mathew Gaunt to 8 months in jail, fined him $1,000 and revoked his license for 15 years. Gaunt had initially been charged with third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) level of .15 grams or more, a Class 3A felony.
At a court hearing on Nov. 9, Gaunt pleaded guilty to a straight third-offense DUI, a Class W misdemeanor. Since Gaunt’s September arrest came within 15 years of two prior DUI convictions and he had a BAC over .15, his most recent conviction was considered “enhanced,” meaning that he faced up to a year in jail.
On the evening of Sept. 4, a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy was driving eastbound on Highway 275 and noticed a vehicle with heavily tinted windows driving westbound. The deputy turned around to initiate a traffic stop and noticed that the driver, later identified as Gaunt, had driven on to the shoulder two times within a half-mile.
After the deputy noticed indicators that Gaunt was intoxicated, he had Gaunt perform field sobriety maneuvers that further indicated impairment. A preliminary breath test showed that Gaunt’s BAC was over twice the legal limit. A chemical breath test later showed that Gaunt’s BAC was at .167 grams per 210 liters of breath.
Seth Morris, Gaunt’s attorney, asked Long to sentence Gaunt to jail time that he would be able to serve on weekends, plus probation. Morris requested for any probation sentence to run concurrent to the 4-year probation term Gaunt already was serving out of Madison County District Court for first-degree assault.
“Reading the letter of recommendation of his probation officer in Madison County, by all accounts, Mr. Gaunt has been exceptional,” Morris said. “He’s had no failed tests and he’s shown up and participated in moral reconation and intensive outpatient treatment.
“He’s doing exceptional on (probation), and I believe that he should be placed on probation based on his performance in the last five months.”
Gaunt apologized to Stanton County and the arresting deputy for driving under the influence on Sept. 4.
“Since then, from that incident, I have voluntarily completed intensive outpatient treatment,” he said. “I understand what my triggers are and how to cope with them. I’m not a guy that can just go have a beer or two. I’ve got to drink until I get that buzz, so I understand that for the rest of my life, I will not drink alcohol because I can’t control.”
Deputy Stanton County Attorney Cory Locke did not make any recommendation at Gaunt’s sentencing hearing.
Before sentencing Gaunt, Long pointed out that Gaunt’s latest DUI happened while he had a pending felony charge in Madison County.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but on the latest offense, you were out on bond out of Madison County when you got picked up here?” the judge asked. “Did you have a condition on bond that you were not to drink?”
Gaunt said not drinking alcohol probably was a bond condition, but he didn’t fully remember.
Long gave Gaunt credit for 4 days served, and if Gaunt doesn’t lose any good time, his sentence will be satisfied in mid-July.
On Nov. 22, Gaunt was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault last July.
The assault charge arose following an Aug. 2, 2020, incident in which Gaunt was involved in a fight with multiple men outside a Norfolk bar. A video showed another man apparently trying to help break up the fight before he was struck by Gaunt while he was walking backward. The victim hit his head on the concrete and had to be airlifted to Omaha because of head injuries he had sustained.
Gaunt’s Stanton County arrest happened after Gaunt pleaded guilty to the assault and was awaiting sentencing.
After Long handed down Gaunt’s sentence, a man who appeared to be in the courtroom in support of Gaunt asked the judge if he could speak. Long denied the man’s request, and Gaunt’s custody was remanded to the custody of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.