MADISON — A 28-year-old Norfolk man who was charged in October 2021 with two crimes related to the alleged sexual abuse of multiple minors had an additional charge filed against him on Friday.
Martin Larios-Ramos is now charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child — each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
A warrant was issued for Larios-Ramos’ arrest on Oct. 8, 2021, after three girls told police separately that Larios-Ramos touched them sexually on several occasions beginning sometime in 2019. The girls were all 11 years old or younger when the purported assaults began.
One of the girls told police she was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos at his residence numerous times, according to an affidavit.
She also told police that Larios-Ramos would touch her on the outside of her clothes and, occasionally, the inside of her clothes. Larios-Ramos also allegedly exposed himself to the girl at least three times.
The girl also recounted an occurrence at a residence separate from the other incidents in which she said Larios-Ramos stopped touching her when somebody else walked into the room.
The girl alleged that the abuse started when she was 8 years old. Larios-Ramos told her not to tell anyone about what had happened, she said.
A second girl reported being touched by Larios-Ramos on at least three occasions. She told police that Larios-Ramos once took a blanket off of her and started touching her legs while she was sleeping. The girl woke up before the incident went any further, she said.
A third girl reported that she was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos at two residences on several occasions. She also disclosed that she had seen Larios-Ramos sexually assault the other two girls and that the first victim was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos the most.
According to police, each of the victims said Larios-Ramos would approach them while they were sleeping, pull the blankets back and touch their legs.
A woman who lived with Larios-Ramos told police that she had asked Larios-Ramos about the allegations over text message in early October, but Larios-Ramos never replied. The woman said Larios-Ramos’ belongings had been removed from the residence the next day while she was at work and that he did not return home after the belongings had been removed.
Larios-Ramos was arrested five days after the arrest warrant was issued — on Oct. 13, 2021. He has been held in jail since then on $250,000 bond.
Larios-Ramos appeared in court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing. His attorney, John Rogers, asked District Judge Mark Johnson to continue Larios-Ramos’ jury trial from April to June.
On the day that depositions of witnesses had been scheduled, Rogers said he was notified by the Madison County Attorney’s Office that a third count against Larios-Ramos may be added, so depositions were postponed.
Rogers said Larios-Ramos is considering a recent plea offer made by prosecutors. The defense attorney, though, requested a preliminary hearing on the new charge pending Larios-Ramos’ decision on the plea offer. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday, April 21.
If he’s convicted of each charge, Larios-Ramos would face up to 9 years in prison.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device
— Helen D. Boswell, 27, Beemer, was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends and ordered to pay $9,000 restitution plus court costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Daniel Young, 38, Madison County Jail, was sentenced to 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and ordered to pay court costs.
Improper disposal of human remains, concealing the death of another person, false reporting, abortion at greater than 20 weeks, abortion by an unlicensed physician
— Jessica A. Burgess, 42, 713 S. Eighth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Child abuse
— Lovey L. Cosme, 33, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, false information
— Heather Bilstein, 27, 1005 Ann Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained. A hearing on a motion to quash was scheduled for Friday, April 21.
Attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault
— Wayne H. Hackel, 36, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Norman N. Ironthunder, 44, Battle Creek, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Ironthunder’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Driving during revocation
— Jesse R. Knust, 31, Newman Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, attempted possession of cocaine
— Garret M. Ladwig, 20, 902 S. First St., pleaded guilty to both charges.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeanna M. Leroy, 54, Omaha, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Theon S. Merchant, 32, 301 E. Braasch Ave., No. 2, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon — two counts, loaded shotgun in vehicle
— Steven E. Plessel, 53, 607 Emerald Drive, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault
— Amber J. Sloan, 33, 124 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fourth offense, driving during revocation
— Andrew K. Warneke, 38, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Roberta A. Wheeler, 54, 916 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 25, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Protection order violation — second offense, third-degree domestic assault
— Abraham Zarate, 40, Madison, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Failure to stop and render aid at a serious injury accident
— Manuel Larios-Ramos, 34, 201 N. Cottonwood St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Raquel L. Wright, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.