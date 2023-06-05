STANTON — A Norfolk man who was released from jail last week will be incarcerated again for a domestic assault conviction.
Elliot Anderson, 24, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 270 days in jail for third-degree domestic assault. He had faced up to a yearlong jail sentence.
Anderson pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in April and had felony charges of first-degree false imprisonment and assault by strangulation dismissed by the Stanton County Attorney’s Office.
His sentence is the result of a physical altercation in November that left the victim with an assortment of facial injuries.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Woodland Park residence around 3 a.m. on Nov. 6 after a woman reported that Anderson had assaulted her. Authorities made contact with the victim outside the residence and observed her to have “extensive trauma” to her face, including significant bruising, contusions and what appeared to be a broken nose.
The victim, who was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment, said that she and Anderson had been in an argument, and that Anderson struck her face with a closed fist.
Initially, Anderson denied hurting or striking the victim and instead claimed that the victim was known to self-harm. Moreover, Anderson was observed to have swelling and abrasions on his knuckles consistent with striking something, but he said that the injuries were from punching holes in a wall.
Anderson changed his tune on the assault at his sentencing hearing, telling Kube that he no longer was denying that he assaulted the victim. But, he said, both he and the victim were drinking alcohol at the time, leading to the situation getting “out of hand.” The victim also was breaking things in the house, Anderson added.
The judge told Anderson that, “all of us have arguments with our significant others, but that doesn't lead to this."
“You know, punching a woman with a closed fist multiple times — that indicates to me that you were out of control when that happened,” Kube said. “Would you agree with that?”
Anderson concurred.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli said Anderson was out on bond on other criminal charges when the assault happened. Included in his conditions of release was to not have any contact with the victim.
“And yet she winds up in his house where he’s staying with his mother,” Lammli said.
Brad Ewalt, Anderson’s attorney, said Anderson’s life had “spiraled out of control” the last couple years. But he had sat in jail on other charges in Stanton and Madison counties for about 4 months earlier this year, which Ewalt said “woke (Anderson) up quite a bit.”
“He’s been in contact with me several times and has indicated that he was meeting with some guys for AA meetings and stuff like that, while he’s been sitting in jail,” Ewalt said. “And that was something that really helped him kind of realize where he was, and that if he got out and continued in that lifestyle, that even worse things would potentially happen to him.”
Ewalt added that he had previously represented Anderson, as well as the victim, and the two had a toxic relationship. There were times, he said, where the victim would assault Anderson and pick up charges herself.
“So I don't think that it's all one-sided,” Ewalt said. “I don't think it's all Mr. Anderson's fault. But he does share some blame as well.”
The defense attorney asked Kube to consider placing Anderson on probation, which would allow him to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and receive counseling.
Anderson said he was sorry to everyone involved in his case, especially the victim.
“I’m tired and ashamed of myself,” he said. “I wish I had seen it sooner so I could have avoided these problems.”
Kube said it is always bothersome when he presides over cases that involve “a beating, just a straight assault.”
“When there's just a straight beating like this, that bothers me,” the judge said. “And it also puts me in a position where I don't feel comfortable placing you on probation for this.”
Lammli was correct, Kube added, in that Anderson was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.
“There are reasons courts put bond restrictions on people, and one is so that you can be out (of jail) without anything happening,” Kube said.
Anderson was the beneficiary of a favorable plea agreement, the judge said, adding that he caused the victim serious facial injuries and then lied about it to authorities.
Anderson was credited with 1 day already served in jail. With good behavior, he will be released in late October, after having served over 4½ months.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for sentencing on the following convictions that were investigated by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office:
Aiding and abetting theft by unlawful taking, driving under suspension, criminal mischief
— Justin Coolidge, 27, 1809 N. Eastwood St., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends, $200, costs.
Aiding and abetting theft by unlawful taking, driving under suspension
— Allyssa Gragg, 21, 1809 N. Eastwood St., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends, $200, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Britney A. Hovendick, 24, Beatrice, failed to appear. Kube ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
— Victoria M. Watkins, 33, 910 W. Park Ave., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with credit for 40 days served, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
— Michael A. Paris, 36, 2000 W. Madison Ave., had a motion to continue his sentencing sustained.
Revocation of probation on the conviction of attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Matt E. Peyton, 47, Stanton, 30 days in jail, costs.
Attempted violation of a drug tax stamp
— Dalton E. Kolar, 24, Laurel, 12 months’ probation, 60 days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Terry A. Schulz, 53, Howells, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Others appeared for arraignments and pretrials Monday on the following charges:
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of cocaine
— Kelsey L. Gray, 30, 806 S. 12th St., admitted to violating her probation.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Rigoberto Gonzalez, 30, Norfolk, failed to appear. Kube ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Probation violation on the convictions of theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), possession of methamphetamine
— Zachary H. Price, 37, 2018 State Highway 35, had an attorney appointed to represent him.
Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, muffler system violation
— Kenneth W. Smith, 46, Osmond, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.