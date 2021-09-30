MADISON — A Norfolk man who has spent most of the last decade in prison is headed back to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Isaac Reeves, 23, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday by Judge James Kube for his role in a stolen vehicle incident earlier this year.
Reeves was initially scheduled for a bond hearing on Wednesday, but Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender, motioned for Reeves to be sentenced.
The Norfolkan hoped to be sentenced on Sept. 16, the same day he pleaded guilty to felony theft, but Kube had ordered a presentence investigation (PSI) report and scheduled Reeves’ sentencing for Thursday, Nov. 18.
Reeves had expressed dissatisfaction with Kube for deciding not to proceed with sentencing on Sept. 16.
Following Kube’s order on Sept. 16, Reeves was interviewed by a probation officer so that a PSI report could be made. Reeves said in court Wednesday that he had asked the probation officer if he would be considered a qualified candidate for probation.
“They told me, ‘No,’ so I wanted to go forward and be able to do my time,” Reeves said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, objected to Hartner’s motion to proceed with sentencing since creating the PSI report had already begun.
But because both Kiernan and Hartner agreed to recommend an 18-month prison sentence for Reeves, Kube sustained the motion to proceed with Reeves’ sentencing. The judge asked Kiernan for some of Reeves’ criminal background.
His criminal history includes multiple thefts, assault of a health care worker, assault by a confined person, escape, weapons charges, a parole violation and criminal mischief. Reeves was first arrested as a juvenile in 2012 and has spent the majority of time incarcerated since then.
The Norfolk man said he’s dealt with anger management problems since a young age, which repeatedly got him into trouble. Reeves said he started using meth regularly at 14, which eventually became daily use.
“Because I’ve been in prison for so long, it was hard for me to acclimate to being out, so I did a bunch of dumb stuff,” Reeves told the judge. “I got addicted to meth, and I couldn’t function. I was shooting up 1.5 grams every three or four hours.”
Reeves said meth ruined him, and that it caused him to lose 60 pounds in less than 40 days.
Kube told Reeves that using drugs wouldn’t be a helpful tool to help him get reacclimated to society.
“It’s difficult for somebody who's been incarcerated to function in society, but when you’re a drug addict, it makes it a lot more difficult,” Kube said. “... No wonder you weren’t functioning.”
Before being sentenced, Reeves told the judge that he has plans to “really try this time” when seeking substance abuse treatment in prison. Kube told Reeves that treatment wouldn’t work if Reeves continued to actively seek meth, which Reeves said is “very easy to get” in prison.
“I don’t want to get out and be homeless. I want to come home (to Norfolk) and live with my mom so I can get my life in order,” he said.
Kiernan, per the plea agreement, asked Kube to 18 months in prison. But the deputy county attorney asked that the judge order Reeves to serve his prison sentence consecutive to the county jail sentence he is already serving.
“The recommendation of 18 months is more than fair considering his history,” he said.
Hartner also asked that Kube follow the prosecution’s recommendation of 18 months, but she requested the judge to make his county and district court sentences concurrent so that Reeves could get to the department of corrections sooner.
Kube then ordered Reeves to begin serving his prison sentence consecutive to his jail sentence, which is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Reeves then must serve nine months in prison before he is eligible for mandatory release. He was given credit for 28 days served.
Reeves’ county jail sentence stems from an incident in which he broke a sprinkler head inside his jail cell on Aug. 17. He had been placed in a segregated cell following a violation of jail rules.
ALSO SENTENCED on Wednesday was 36-year-old Jamie Bear of Norfolk.
Bear was sentenced to 120 days in the Madison County Jail for revocation of probation for possession of methamphetamine. He was given credit for 17 days served.