MADISON — A Norfolk man convicted of theft and meth possession was spared incarceration on Monday in district court.
Judge James Kube sentenced 29-year-old Ryan Fester to 18 months of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) after he was convicted of the drug charge, a Class 4 felony, following his termination from drug court this past summer.
Fester was initially scheduled to be sentenced last Friday, but he had tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine that day and had his sentence continued to Monday.
The Norfolkan had pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in June 2019 under the agreement that he would complete Northeast Nebraska’s drug court program. But the opportunity for Fester to have his felony charge dropped was scrapped once he was terminated from drug court earlier this year.
In May 2019, a loss prevention associate at a local business had contacted police, suspecting Fester of shoplifting.
After determining that Fester had stolen multiple items from the business, police conducted a search of his person and located meth. He was charged with theft and drug charges and later was ordered to serve five days in jail for the theft.
Before he was sentenced Monday, Fester told Kube that “one thing after another” had gone wrong for him lately, which triggered his most recent relapse.
“I just want to say that I’m sorry. My life just completely fell apart, and I didn’t handle it too well,” he told the judge.
Fester alluded to a chain reaction of events that he said were damaging to his mental health. He mentioned an extremely ill family member, a broken-off relationship and the announcement that his place of employment was about to close.
“Everything’s just gone,” he said.
But Kube, who said he had gotten to know Fester through the drug court program, told Fester that drugs couldn’t be his coping mechanism, no matter what life dishes him.
“I’m not trying to belittle it, and it’s sad, but life does go on. It will go on if you lose your job, it will go on if you lose your family member,” Kube said. “You have to keep functioning in life.”
A supervisor of Fester’s had submitted a letter on Fester’s behalf, which was accepted as part of the presentence investigation report.
Kube had read the letter before Monday’s sentencing.
“You read the letter from (your manager), right? How’d that make you feel?” Kube asked. “You can be successful and move up the ladder and people can be happy with you. What this letter says to me is that this isn’t just a letter about your recent job, but a letter of recommendation for anything that you want to do.”
Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender, represented Fester at his sentencing. Since Fester was terminated from drug court, Hartner said, he’s dealt with an assortment of mental health and situational issues that have contributed to the path he’s been on.
“He’s had a lot of changes here recently. I think probation can provide him with the help he needs, as well as other (rehabilitation) classes,” she said. “I think he has a lot of potential.”
A teary-eyed Fester told the judge he wants to be successful.
“I want my life back, and I think probation is my shot,” he said.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, did not recommend a sentence for Fester.
Kube said that despite his discontent with Fester for having a positive drug test on Friday, he believed that Fester could be successful outside a jail cell.
“The reason you’re in that orange jumpsuit today is because you put yourself back in that position. Nobody did that to you,” Kube said. “If you never want to put those clothes on again, then you don’t have to. You can’t let bad things that happen in your life derail your sobriety.”
In addition to 18 months’ SSAS probation, Kube sentenced Fester to 75 days in jail but gave him credit for 75 days served, meaning he was eligible for immediate release.