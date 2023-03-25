MADISON — A Norfolk man who pleaded guilty in 2021 to multiple felony drug charges and then went on the run for more than a year was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Francis Wright, 33, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 5½ to 8½ years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine, possession of meth and attempted failure to appear. His sentence includes 4 to 6 years for the delivery conviction, 1 to 2 years for possession and 6 months for attempted failure to appear.
Wright was arrested on April 21, 2021, following a traffic stop in Norfolk. Wright was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having a brake light out.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of having a suspended license, and, during a subsequent search of the vehicle, a Norfolk police officer found a hoodie belonging to Wright. Inside a pocket of the hoodie were a meth pipe and a baggie with meth in it.
Wright later was released from jail after posting bond. He was arrested on a separate warrant in June 2021 resulting from multiple meth sales to a confidential informant both in October and December 2020.
Wright initially faced two counts of meth delivery and one count of meth possession. In October 2021, he had one of his two delivery charges dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was scheduled for sentencing that December but failed to show up and ended up evading the law for nearly 14 months, until Feb. 3, when he was arrested on warrants in addition to new felony charges.
Brad Ewalt, Wright’s attorney, said Wright’s reasoning for not coming to court in December 2021 was because he was scared. Had Wright not been at-large for as long as he was, Ewalt said, a probation sentence may have been a more reasonable request.
But, Ewalt realized probation would be a tough sell. And as part of a modified plea agreement, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend 5 to 6 years in prison between Wright’s two cases. Ewalt asked Johnson to sentence Wright to 2 to 4 years.
“While he was out on bond, he was trying to reconnect with family, trying to make things a little bit better,” Ewalt said. “... He has matured quite a bit over the year that he was gone.”
The defense attorney acknowledged that, between Wright’s meth-related convictions, his failures to appear and fresh felony charges, he was facing an extensive amount of legal trouble. But the drug convictions were Wright’s first felonies, Ewalt said, and Friday was the first time he had been looking at prison time.
Further, Ewalt said, Wright had sought treatment for his drug addiction before his failure to appear in court.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Wright had shown that he wouldn’t be amenable to a probation sentence. Not only had Wright disappeared for more than a year, Kiernan said, but he racked up several new felony charges while he was out on bond.
Kiernan added that Wright’s criminal history is extensive and that his meth delivery conviction was particularly serious.
“The court knows the damage that does to the community — not only the people he delivers to, but the collateral effects to their families, and so on and so forth,” he said.
Wright told Johnson that he knew he’d be going to prison. But he asked the judge to run the sentences for both of his convictions at the same time, explaining that he has eight children who need him.
“I would like to do my programming, change and get back into society,” he said.
Johnson told Wright that his actions caused the community harm and helped feed the addiction of someone whom Wright knew was struggling with addiction.
“You knew the illegality of it,” Johnson said. “I understand you were probably in active addiction at the time this occurred, but it still does not lessen the harm.”
The judge took attorneys’ plea agreement into account in deciding his sentence, which he told Wright was of “substantial benefit” to him.
Wright was given credit for 117 days already served. He must serve 33 months before he is eligible for parole and 51 months before his mandatory release.
Wright also is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and criminal impersonation stemming from his February arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, April 21.
Others appeared for sentencing on the following convictions:
Theft by unlawful taking ($500-$1,499)
— Derek N. Adair, 49, Omaha, 364 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, costs. Adair also pleaded not guilty to failure to appear.
Driving under the influence — third offense, driving during revocation
— Luis A. Alarcon, 43, Madison, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 2 days served, $1,000, license revoked for 30 years, costs.
Driving under the influence
— Arturo Hernandez, 25, Madison, 6 months’ probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— John A. Thompson, 50, 400 E. Braasch Ave., tested positive for THC, amphetamines and methamphetamine. Johnson revoked Thompson’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear — two counts
— Gina A. Barrett, 20, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 89 days served, costs.