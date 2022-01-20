MADISON — A Norfolk man could face prison time after he was found guilty on Wednesday of soliciting the prostitution of a minor.
At a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning, 25-year-old Dustin Andersen pleaded no contest to the charge, which is a Class 4 felony. In exchange for his plea, the Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss a second charge of false reporting, plus a county court case that involved an alleged probation violation on a separate charge.
Also as part of the plea agreement, the county attorney’s office agreed to recommend probation for Andersen at his sentencing, although the judge is not a party to that agreement and could sentence Andersen to an incarceration term of up to 2 years.
Andersen was initially charged in May 2021 after the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office forwarded Madison County information it had obtained on Andersen. It was discovered through a larger investigation that Andersen had made arrangements with a girl for sex.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said in court that Andersen had met a girl from the Lincoln or Omaha area online in September 2020 and arranged for her to drive to Norfolk and engage in sex acts with Andersen.
In exchange for the sex acts, Andersen agreed to pay the girl $250, Kiernan said.
According to a complaint filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office, Andersen “did solicit another person not his or her spouse and under the age of 18 years to perform any act of sexual contact or sexual penetration, in exchange for money or other things of value contrary to the statutes of the State of Nebraska.”
Prosecutors initially charged Andersen with basic solicitation, a Class 1 misdemeanor, on May 25, 2021. More information was obtained about the crime and the victim’s age, so the solicitation charge was amended to felony solicitation of a minor on June 2.
Andersen appeared before District Judge James Kube on Wednesday alongside his attorney, Brad Montag. Montag requested a deferred sentence for Andersen.
According to Nebraska Revised Statute 29-2292, upon a request, the court can defer the entry of a judgment of conviction and the subsequent imposition of a sentence and place the defendant on probation. Kiernan objected to a deferred sentence.
Kube then denied Montag’s request for a deferred sentence and scheduled Andersen’s sentencing for Thursday, March 17.
Others entered pleas or had their hearings continued on the following charges:
Driving while revoked from DUI
— Severo Hernandez, 59, 508 Hastings Ave., pleaded guilty.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest
— Tyler L. Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., did not appear due to health reasons. Kube sustained a motion by Brandt’s attorney, Frederick Bartel, to continue Brandt’s pretrial.
Burglary
— Jimmy D. Dinovo, 63, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue his pretrial.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Stephanie M. Allen, 36, McCook, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a peace officer, failure to appear
— Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 68, 1804 Vicki Lane, motioned to continue his pretrial.
Attempted third-degree assault of a health care professional, attempted third-degree assault of an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
— Silas N. Grey, 25, 1700 N. Victory Road, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
— Spencer R. Johnson, 42, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer
— James B. Kyriss, 39, 2607 W. Madison Ave., motioned to continue his pretrial.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Dustin T. Wright, 36, 605 S. First St., Apt. 2, had his pretrial continued due to health reasons.