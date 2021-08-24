A Norfolk man is facing a first-degree sexual assault charge following allegations made by a woman earlier this year that she was sexually abused on multiple occasions in 2012.
The woman alleged that 25-year-old Jose Rodriguez Jr. of Norfolk is the perpetrator of the sexual assaults, which occurred over period of about eight months in 2012 in Norfolk.
The alleged victim, who was 13 years old at the time of the purported sexual assaults, went to police in June to report that Rodriguez had made unwanted sexual advances toward her between May and December 2012. Rodriguez was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed on Aug. 4, the woman said in a July 6 interview with police that Rodriguez first started touching her in private areas of her body without her permission in the spring of 2012.
The alleged victim told a police investigator that after returning to Norfolk from an out-of-town church event, Rodriguez offered to give her a ride home. Instead of taking her home, she said, Rodriguez pulled into an abandoned lot and forced himself onto her sexually.
During a separate alleged incident in the fall of 2012, Rodriguez shoved the victim against a washer and forced her to have sex with him at a local shop. Rodriguez reportedly told the victim not to tell anybody what had happened, according to the affidavit.
The woman also alleged that Rodriguez forced her to perform oral sex on him inside a bedroom closet at a Norfolk home in December 2012.
An investigator interviewed Rodriguez in mid-July. After initially telling the investigator there was nothing intimate that had occurred between himself and the alleged victim, Rodriguez admitted that he may have “touched her wrong” when they were doing things “like playing tag.”
Rodriguez also initially denied having sex with the victim, according to the affidavit, but later admitted that it could have happened “maybe once.”
Rodriguez reportedly kept telling the investigator that he has a bad memory, which blurred his recall of what had happened. He did admit, however, that it was possible that the girl had told him “no” when he began having sex with her.
In a follow-up meeting with police about a week later, Rodriguez agreed to take a polygraph exam. The exam facilitator reported that Rodriguez had failed the exam, showing “deception in his answers about whether or not he was lying about the sexual contact he had with (the victim).”
During an interview that followed the exam, Rodriguez told the investigator that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the purported victim on three occasions, agreeing that there was one occasion in which she did not give consent. He told investigators that the other two incidents were consensual.
When pressed by police about more details regarding the alleged incidents, Rodriguez stated that what the victim had reported could be accurate, while maintaining that he doesn’t clearly remember.
An arrest warrant for Rodriguez was signed by Madison County Judge Ross Stoffer on Aug. 4, and Rodriguez was apprehended on Aug. 10, according to court documents. He posted bond, which was set at 10% of $10,000, and was released on Aug. 17.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned in county court on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The first-degree sexual assault charge, a Class 2 felony, carries a penalty of 1 to 50 years in prison and may require Rodriguez to register as a sex offender.