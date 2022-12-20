MADISON — A Norfolk man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony on Monday in connection with an October robbery of a downtown business.
Robert Edwards, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery after having initially been charged with robbery, which carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison.
About 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 12, Norfolk police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue for a report of a robbery at the El Rodeo restaurant near First Street and Norfolk Avenue.
The suspect, later identified by police as Edwards, had entered the restaurant and used a key that was in the register to open the drawer, according to an affidavit. Edwards then took $140 in cash.
One of the owners of the restaurant confronted Edwards in the parking lot, where a small struggle ensued. During the skirmish, the owner was able to get five of seven $20 bills back that Edwards had taken.
Edwards, meanwhile, spilled the contents from a plastic foam cup he was holding, as well as the cup itself. Police went to a nearby business, where an employee said a man matching Edwards’ description had previously come inside. The employee advised the man had purchased cigarettes, was in possession of a plastic foam cup and told her he was going to get a burrito.
About 11:40 a.m., an officer was flagged down by someone outside a building in the 200 block of West Madison Avenue. A man told the officer he was contacted by a client who reported seeing Edwards struggling with someone near an alley. Edwards, the man said, was inside the building in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
Edwards was located inside and had two $20 bills and a pack of cigarettes on his person, police said. The 55-year-old initially denied having stolen money from El Rodeo but later admitted he had taken cash from the register and struggled with a man outside the business. Edwards was arrested and has been held at the Madison County Jail since the day of the robbery.
District Judge James Kube ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Edwards’ sentencing for Thursday, Feb. 23.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499)
— Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Obstructing a police officer, third-degree assault
— Edward L. Childress, 39, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer
— Lyle J. Frisch, 49, Norfolk, pleaded guilty to both charges.
First-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a police officer, theft by unlawful taking
— Jeremy J. Heiderman, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to each charge.
First-degree assault, delivery of methamphetamine
— Cody J. Randall, 32, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Tampering with evidence, false reporting
— Jacob R. Kittle, 46, 406 E. Park Ave., was unable to provide a sample for a urinalysis. Kube revoked Kittle’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office until he could provide a sample that tested negative.