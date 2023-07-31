A judge signed an arrest warrant for a Norfolk man on Friday who has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Duane Reimer, 60, was named in a complaint charging him with three counts of possession of child pornography by someone who is at least 19 years old. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Reimer’s charges follow an investigation led by a Norfolk police detective.
All three of Reimer’s charges allege that he knowingly possessed any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, with a child as the participant, between Oct. 7, 2022, and Feb. 16.
On Jan. 20, a Norfolk detective began investigating a cybertip that originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an arrest affidavit. The tip included information that, on Oct. 7, 16 files containing possible child pornography were discovered in a Google Drive account.
Documentation showed that the email address for the Google account belonged to Reimer.
The Nebraska State Patrol subpoenaed records for the IP address used to access Reimer's account before and after the discovery of the images. The provided records show that the IP address is assigned to Reimer, whose address is an apartment in north Norfolk.
The Norfolk detective obtained a search warrant of Reimer’s apartment, which was executed on Feb. 16. Several electronic devices were seized, according to the affidavit.
A search of a laptop belonging to Reimer was conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol’s technical crimes unit. Investigators allegedly found 96 images of suspected child pornography on the computer.
The charges brought against Reimer by prosecutors are connected to three alleged victims.
County Judge Michael Long signed the warrant for Reimer’s arrest on Friday and fixed his bail at $100,000.