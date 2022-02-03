MADISON — A man previously convicted of assault in Madison County has been formally charged with multiple crimes stemming from an alleged domestic incident on Dec. 31.
According to court documents, 40-year-old Eric Siecke was charged on Monday with felony assault by strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. He had been sentenced to probation in July 2019 for assault by mutual consent following an incident earlier that year.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that, on the evening of Dec. 31, Siecke assaulted a woman, who later fled to another residence and called police.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, a state trooper was dispatched to a Madison County residence in regard to a woman who had run to a neighbor’s house and reported that she was strangled.
When the trooper arrived, the woman reported that she and Siecke had been drinking that night before an argument started. During the dispute, the woman said, Siecke threw her against a wall, then took her cellphone and smashed it.
The alleged victim also said she tried instructing her smartwatch to call 911 but said Siecke ripped the watch off her wrist. Furthermore, the woman said Siecke was on top of her at one point and placed a hand on her neck, pushing her neck against the floor. It was difficult for the woman to breathe when Siecke did this, she said.
The woman said she tried leaving the residence, but Siecke allegedly stole her car keys, so she instead ran to the nearby residence.
After multiple attempts to make contact with Siecke at his home, he eventually agreed to speak to the trooper about the alleged incident.
Siecke confirmed that he and the woman had been drinking and that an argument had taken place, according to the affidavit. He alleged that the woman had “gone crazy” and started “destroying his house.”
Siecke denied strangling the woman and said all he was trying to do was keep her from breaking things. In fact, Siecke said that he wanted to press charges against the woman for the damage done inside his house.
The trooper was able to confirm with dispatchers that, around the same time the victim had called police, Siecke called law enforcement saying that he wanted to press charges against the woman for apparently breaking some of his belongings.
Siecke was asked by the trooper about the cellphone and watch, and he responded that he didn’t know where either was located. He allowed the trooper to search his residence, but the trooper wasn’t able to locate the woman’s phone, watch or keys.
The trooper did locate a watch band lying on the floor near the location where the woman said she tried calling 911. The band was still clasped, the trooper said, but the watch itself was missing. It appeared as though the watch had been torn from the band, corroborating the woman’s statement about her watch being ripped away by Siecke.
Apparent red marks, which were later photographed by law enforcement, could be seen on the woman’s neck.
After speaking to the trooper about the alleged occurrence, Siecke was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail. The next day, 10% of a $50,000 bond was posted on Siecke’s behalf.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case due to a conflict of interest within the Madison County Attorney’s Office. Siecke, who owns and operates a trucking company, is represented by Michael Tasset of Oakland.
The strangulation charge is a Class 3A felony, and the domestic assault charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor. Siecke could face up to 4 years in prison if he is convicted on both counts.
He made an initial court appearance on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 1.