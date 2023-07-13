MADISON — The case of a 28-year-old Norfolk man who has been held in jail for 21 months on allegations of child sexual assault could head to trial in October following several continuances.
Martin Larios-Ramos, charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, appeared in Madison County District Court on Wednesday alongside his attorney, John Rogers, and court-certified interpreter Raul Escobar.
Rogers asked District Judge Mark Johnson for a continuance of Larios-Ramos’ trial, which had been scheduled to begin in mid-August.
Attorneys had conducted the deposition of one of Larios-Ramos’ three alleged victims, Rogers said, adding that the defense was still “digesting the results” of the deposition and was working to schedule depositions of the other two alleged victims.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said that while the county attorney’s office would not object on Wednesday to pushing back Larios-Ramos’ trial, it likely would be the last time that prosecutors agree to continue the trial.
Larios-Ramos’ case was first opened in October 2021, and his trial has been pushed back seven times since. The Madison County Public Defender’s Office represented Larios-Ramos until April 2022, when Larios-Ramos retained a private attorney. Rogers then took over representation of Larios-Ramos in June 2022.
Initially charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child — each of which carries up to 3 years in prison — Larios-Ramos had a third count added on March 3 related to allegations made by a third girl.
On March 21, the county attorney’s office upped the third charge to first-degree sexual assault of a child — which entails a punishment of 20 years to life in prison — after one of the alleged victims told an employee at the county attorney’s office, during trial preparation, that Larios-Ramos had digitally penetrated her a couple of years earlier, when she was around 9 years old.
A preliminary hearing was held in April on the most recent child sexual assault charge, and Johnson ruled after the hearing that prosecutors had shown probable cause that the crime was committed, allowing the charge to stand. Larios-Ramos pleaded not guilty to the new charge in May.
Kiernan acknowledged that a third charge was fairly recently added, but he said Larios-Ramos’ case originated in 2021.
“In terms of the proceedings, we would like to get this one wrapped up sooner rather than later,” he said.
A warrant was issued for Larios-Ramos’ arrest on Oct. 8, 2021, after three girls told police separately that Larios-Ramos touched them sexually on several occasions beginning sometime in 2019. The girls were all 11 years old or younger when the purported assaults began.
One of the girls told police she was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos at his residence numerous times. She also told police that Larios-Ramos would touch her on the outside of her clothes and, occasionally, the inside of her clothes. Larios-Ramos also allegedly exposed himself to the girl at least three times.
The girl also recounted an occurrence at a residence separate from the other incidents in which she said Larios-Ramos stopped touching her when somebody else walked into the room.
The girl alleged that the abuse started when she was 8 years old. Larios-Ramos told her not to tell anyone about what had happened, she said.
A second girl reported being touched by Larios-Ramos on at least three occasions. She told police that Larios-Ramos once took a blanket off of her and started touching her legs while she was sleeping. The girl woke up before the incident went any further, she said.
A third girl reported that she was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos at two residences on several occasions. She also disclosed that she had seen Larios-Ramos sexually assault the other two girls and that the first victim was inappropriately touched by Larios-Ramos the most.
According to police, each of the victims said Larios-Ramos would approach them while they were sleeping, pull the blankets back and touch their legs.
A woman who lived with Larios-Ramos told police that she had asked Larios-Ramos about the allegations over text message in early October 2021, but Larios-Ramos never replied. The woman said Larios-Ramos’ belongings had been removed from the residence the next day while she was at work and that he did not return home after the belongings had been removed.
Larios-Ramos was arrested five days after the arrest warrant was issued — on Oct. 13, 2021. He has been held in jail since then on $250,000 bail.
IN OTHER court news, Christopher Miller, 42, of Hadar waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Pierce County Court on one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child. County Judge Ross Stoffer bound Miller’s case over to Pierce County District Court, where Miller is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 27.
Miller was charged on June 30 in Pierce and Madison counties following a Norfolk police investigation into allegations that Miller sexually assaulted a girl numerous times in Norfolk and Hadar.
In Madison County, Miller is charged with intentional child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child, both of which are punishable by up to 3 years in prison.