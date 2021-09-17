MADISON — A man convicted of methamphetamine possession was given “one last chance” Thursday at avoiding prison in district court.
Judge James Kube sentenced 29-year-old Caleb Howe to an 18-month term of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) after Howe had previously absconded from drug court, where he could have had his felony charge dropped.
The charge gave way when a Norfolk police officer found meth in Howe’s possession during a traffic stop on Feb. 6. Howe was accepted into Northeast Nebraska’s drug court program, which allows people with drug charges to have certain convictions vacated if completed.
Howe had entered drug court in April but was arrested on a warrant in July once he ditched his drug court responsibilities and fled for Texas.
In court Thursday, Howe pleaded with Kube to give him an opportunity at probation. Howe has a mental condition that needs to be addressed by medication, he said, as well as a physical condition that he believes would kill him if he were to contract COVID-19 in prison.
“I was told by a doctor and chronologist that I could be dead within a week if diagnosed with COVID-19,” he said.
Kube told Howe that while he understood his medical concerns, Howe put himself in his position.
“What your mindset should be is, ‘I’m not going to put myself in a position that would cause me to be put in prison and undergo that risk,’ ” the judge said. “You can’t place that responsibility on anybody but yourself.”
Howe said he had a “traumatizing” childhood filled with numerous diagnoses of mental health issues and trips to different foster homes. He started using marijuana when he was 17, he said, and began resorting to meth when he was 21 as a way to cope with his struggles.
The 29-year-old said he had gotten clean for an extended period but relapsed a couple of years ago when his sister died. That’s when meth use became daily for Howe, he said.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the usual step once somebody fails to complete drug court is to recommend a probation sentence. So, Kiernan said, he had called the drug court office to obtain more information about Howe’s drug court stint.
“Unfortunately they didn’t have any positive recommendations to give (on Howe),” Kiernan said. “They described him as unmotivated and argumentative, and when he got the sense he would be terminated (from drug court), he fled for Texas.
For those reasons, Kiernan said, he didn’t believe Howe would be able to meet the tenets of probation and recommended Howe be incarcerated.
Howe’s criminal history indicated assaultive behavior, drug abuse and several failures to appear in court.
“It seems to me like when you have an issue that you tend to run away,” Kube said. “You can’t run away from your problems and your responsibilities, whether they are in court or to your family.”
Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender, represented Howe in court on Thursday. Hartner said Howe’s periods of assaultive behavior were a result of improperly managed medications. Howe needs a satisfactory therapist to address the trauma he described having as a child, Hartner said.
“He knows he has to address (his mental health) or he’s not going to get any better,” she said. “He’s willing to comply with that.”
In ordering Howe to a probation term, Kube told him he’d have to show he’s willing to get out of the revolving door he’s in.
“You’re scared of treatment, you’re scared of incarceration and scared of what I’m going to do,” the judge said. “At some point you’ve got to stop being scared and face reality.”
In addition to 18 months’ SSAS probation, Howe must serve a waivable 90-day term at the Madison County Jail before his probation ends.
“If you come back in front of me on a revocation, you’re not going to give me any choice,” Kube said. “You will go to prison. You’re going to determine whether I see you again or not — not me. This is about your last chance.”
Kube sentenced others for the following Thursday:
Third-degree domestic assault, false information
— Tremaine L. Smith, 28, Lincoln, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 13 days served, unless waived, costs.
Probation violation
— Xzavier Altamirano, 23, 1705 Hilltop Drive, previous 12-month probation sentence extended 60 days, costs.