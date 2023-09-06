MADISON — A Norfolk man charged with child pornography possession had his case bound over to Madison County District Court on Monday after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
Duane Reimer, 60, appeared before County Judge Ross Stoffer alongside his attorney, Clarence Mock, on three counts of possession of child pornography by someone who is at least 19 years old. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
All three of Reimer’s charges allege that he knowingly possessed any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, with a child as the participant, between Oct. 7, 2022, and Feb. 16.
Prosecutors made the accusations against Reimer following an investigation led by a Norfolk police detective.
On Jan. 20, the Norfolk detective began investigating a cybertip that originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an arrest affidavit. The tip included information that, on Oct. 7, 16 files containing possible child pornography were discovered in a Google Drive account.
Documentation showed that the email address for the Google account belonged to Reimer.
The Nebraska State Patrol subpoenaed records for the IP address used to access Reimer’s account before and after the discovery of the images. The provided records show that the IP address is assigned to Reimer, whose address is an apartment in north Norfolk.
The Norfolk detective obtained a search warrant of Reimer’s apartment, which was executed on Feb. 16. Several electronic devices were seized, according to the affidavit.
A search of a laptop belonging to Reimer was conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol’s technical crimes unit. Investigators allegedly found 96 images of suspected child pornography on the computer.
The charges brought against Reimer by prosecutors are connected to three alleged victims.
County Judge Michael Long signed a warrant for Reimer’s arrest on July 28 and set his bail at $100,000. As part of his bail conditions, Reimer was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old.
Reimer was arrested on July 31 and posted bond the next day. He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, Sept. 21.