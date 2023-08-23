MADISON — A Norfolk man charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a salvage yard had his case bound over to Madison County District Court on Tuesday after waiving his right to have a preliminary hearing in county court.
David Perrin, 62, had charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and enticement by electronic device bound over by County Judge Donna Taylor.
After Perrin waived his right to a preliminary hearing, county public defender Matthew Headley asked Taylor to reduce Perrin’s bail to $25,000 or $50,000. County Judge Michael Long previously set Perrin’s bail at $250,000.
Perrin was living in Norfolk before being arrested, Headley said, and he was born in Norfolk and has spent his whole life in the community. Perrin also would like to tend to a relative who has medical issues.
The defense attorney added that Perrin had not previously been convicted of a felony, nor did he have any failures to appear in court on his record.
If Perrin was allowed to post a reduced bond, Headley said, it would give him some “skin in the game in regards to this case — allow him to get out and take care of it.”
Taylor kept Perrin’s bail at $250,000, citing “a very serious charge” he is facing.
According to a probable cause affidavit, around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 4, a Norfolk police officer was dispatched to speak with a man who said his 12-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by Perrin.
That evening, Perrin allegedly asked the girl to help him pick out a gift for his wife. Instead, the girl alleged, Perrin took her to Southside Salvage in Norfolk, where he was working at the time.
At the salvage yard, according to the affidavit, Perrin took the girl to a van and sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.
After taking the girl back to her house, Perrin allegedly told her not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for 20 to 40 years.
One of the alleged victim’s relatives gained access to the girl’s cellphone that same evening and saw messages from Perrin on the girl’s phone instructing her to delete explicit photos the two had exchanged.
Perrin arrived at the salvage yard the next morning and was placed under arrest.
A detective was granted permission to look around the salvage yard, where he located the van in which the alleged sexual assault took place. The girl’s description of the appearance of the inside and outside of the van was consistent with what the detective observed.
The sexual assault charge against Perrin carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison. The enticement charge is punishable by up to 2 years of incarceration.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, Sept. 21.