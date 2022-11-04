An iconic part of downtown Norfolk appears on the verge of a new chapter in its storied history.
On Thursday, Norfolk Housing Agency (NHA) board members approved an offer from Ho-Chunk Capital, a division of Ho-Chunk Inc., to purchase The Kensington in downtown Norfolk.
As the meeting started, NHA executive director Gary Bretschneider thanked the board for the work that has gone into the proposed purchase.
“I want to thank the board for their due diligence for the last year or so while we’ve gone through this process to sell The Kensington and the process we went through with the RFP, which led us to Ho-Chunk. We’ve been waiting for this day for some time,” Bretschneider said.
More than a year ago, the NHA board determined that The Kensington would require potentially millions of dollars in repairs just to maintain the property. Those needed repairs would not make any significant improvements to the living spaces, although it would require the NHA to increase rental rates for its tenants.
With that realization, it was decided that the best possible path forward was to find a buyer for the property who could afford to invest the needed capital.
In January of this year, a request for proposal (RFP) was issued to prospective buyers and NHA officials reached out to Ho-Chunk to assess its interest.
“We sent an RFP out for it to be a boutique hotel and we went around and solicited other towns and corporations who had done these and Ho-Chunk was one of them,” Bretschneider said.
Bretschneider added that had the NHA elected to keep the property and make the needed repairs, it would have been unable to hold to its core mission, to assist low- to moderate-income people with viable housing alternatives.
During Thursday’s meeting, Norfolk city attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle said she had been working closely with Ho-Chunk attorneys at creating a purchase agreement that made sense for all parties.
“Ho-Chunk has moved forward with everything on their part as a function of due diligence, as far as our understanding of what was needed to see this purchase agreement wrapped up,” Myers-Noelle said.
Now that the purchase agreement has been approved by the NHA, the next steps are formalizing an agreement between the city and Ho-Chunk for a parking lot and finalizing tax-increment financing (TIF), which is essential for the purchase transaction to be closed.
Built in 1926, after years of construction delays, engineering mishaps and a bankruptcy, The Hotel Norfolk opened its doors and quickly became a staple in the downtown area. Guests of the old hotel included Duke Ellington, Ronald Reagan, Jack Dempsey and John F. Kennedy.
In the late 1960s, the building had fallen into disrepair and was sold to a group that renamed it the Madison Apartments and converted it into an apartment building. A decade later, the name was changed yet again to what is now known as The Kensington.
The building has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1988.
In 1998, the NHA purchased the building, where it currently houses the agency offices, as well as three other commercial tenants. The apartments house three residential tenants, for whom the NHA is working diligently to find housing alternatives as a condition of the building sale.
The Kensington will need to be 100% vacant before Ho-Chunk completes the purchase transaction.
Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Austen Hagood said this project signifies the kind of progress that has been made in downtown Norfolk.
“We’ve made leaps and bounds in developing downtown Norfolk in the past 10 years,” Hagood said. “Any progress is good progress. What’s good for Norfolk is good for our members.”
Hagood added that Ho-Chunk has a track record of great work on developments of this type and there is no reason to believe that this project should turn out any differently.
Representing Ho-Chunk at the meeting were director of development Alexcia Boggs and operations manager Heather Reese.
Reese said that while Ho-Chunk may not have initially been looking for a development opportunity in Norfolk, it is certainly glad to be here now.
“Gary (Bretschneider) has been great to work with. This is something that wasn’t even on our radar and it just fell into our laps.”
Reese said their vision for The Kensington is a boutique hotel under the Marriott Hotels brand, as a franchise. While the Marriott franchising process is difficult, they are confident in their ability to get the job done and move forward with the purchase.
Reese added that Ho-Chunk representatives would seek community input when it comes to whether The Kensington will again change names.
Following the meeting, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said The Kensington is an important part of the history of downtown Norfolk, and he is encouraged by the plans for the future.
“The Kensington holds a special place in Norfolk’s history. From hosting guests like Ronald Reagan and Duke Ellington and acting as the hub of downtown entertainment to its more recent years of providing attainable housing, it has served the community extremely well,” Moenning said.
The addition of a historic hotel in downtown Norfolk is a “game-changer,” and will be a catalyst for increased visitor spending in the area, Moenning said.
“Now, with a plan to restore it to its original use, the future is extremely bright for its next chapter. We appreciate both the Norfolk Housing Agency and Ho-Chunk for their good-faith efforts to make this project a reality.”
If all goes according to plan, the sale transaction between NHA and Ho-Chunk will close in January 2023.