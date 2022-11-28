He’s the only Norfolk High School student apprentice, but he’s doing quite a good job at it so far.
Norfolk High School student Tait Thompson was honored during National Apprenticeship Week on Nov. 16 for his work at the Continental manufacturing plant in Norfolk.
Brad Fisher, carrier repair specialist at Continental, said Thompson has been great to work with at the plant.
“He was a quick learner right from the start,” Fisher said. “... His communication is great. He leaves me notes if there's anything I need to know, and he'll even call me at home (if) he comes up with questions.”
Thompson, who is now a senior at Norfolk High School, works at Continental as a registered apprentice through the Nebraska Department of Labor. His day-to-day tasks include general maintenance on the carriers by taking them apart and “making sure everything’s in working order,” Thompson said.
During the summer, Thompson said he would work full time by arriving at 5 a.m. and leaving at around 1:30 p.m. His schedule has changed a bit with the school year in session, but he still works part time at Continental.
Juggling school and working part time as an apprentice was an adjustment at first, but he’s gotten the hang of it, Thompson said.
As a part of the apprenticeship program, Thompson has to finish 2,000 working hours with Continental, said Austin Casselberry, the career academy coordinator for Norfolk High School.
“It's quite a commitment from the student,” Casselberry said. “It's a great opportunity because it can lead to more opportunities. And it really depends on the business — Continental has been a phenomenal partner in this progress.”
After Thompson finishes his apprenticeship with Continental, the company will pay for his college tuition at Northeast Community College, where he plans on entering the electromechanical technology program, he said.
However, Thompson’s career opportunities with Continental won’t end with his apprenticeship.
Tom Anderson, the human resources manager for Continental, said Thompson’s apprenticeship would transition into an internship when he enters college. Then, the company hopes to recruit him as a full-time employee afterward.
“Every company has a shortage,” Anderson said. “So this is our opportunity to develop somebody from the early stages and when (Thompson) graduates, he'll already know the equipment and know our culture.”