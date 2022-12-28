Norfolk council keeping eye on zoning changes

Among the most prevalent issues facing members of Norfolk’s city council in 2022 has been property zoning in the community. In well over 50% of regularly scheduled council meetings, members dealt with rezoning on specific properties or other city zoning related matters.
This year alone, the council has approved important zoning changes for a new $375 million soybean crushing facility, new housing facilities for Wayne State College near downtown and a new residential development in northwest Norfolk, just to name a few.
In each of the past three council meetings, zoning changes have been on the agenda, which means that rezoning in the city is likely to remain among the most important issues facing the city council in the year ahead.
Council president Shane Clausen has been vocal about city zoning concerns and how these issues could affect future development in Norfolk.
“We’re in a climate now where residential housing costs and property costs are at a point where any new construction is not affordable,” Clausen said. “We’re living in a new climate now where it’s mostly rental. If you’re looking to get into something new, it’s going to be a rental property.”
Clausen said that in the future, having affordable housing options in the community will require fixing up older houses that will not be as cost prohibitive for people in the community.
Clausen’s comments came during discussions about a requested zoning change from industrial to residential zoning for a home that was recently purchased in Norfolk; however, during the purchase process, the new homeowners were not made aware of the industrial zoning.
Clausen said that the way property values are now being assessed makes it difficult for homeowners to purchase older homes, spend the needed funds for renovation and still be able to derive an acceptable value for the property.
“I think we need to look at our stuff (zoning) now, and maybe because the way the market is now, it would be favorable to change this to R-1 (residential) and change some of our current stuff so that it would allow people to buy and fix up properties.”
Clausen said there are many people in the community who want to buy and fix up properties and the city needs to work to create a more conducive way of doing that.
City attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle has said that there could be potential legalities involved with some zoning changes and that there might need to be city code changes to accompany potential zoning changes in the future.
Concerns also have been raised by other council members about city liability should properties be rezoned for residential use in an area adjacent to industrial or commercial areas.
“Rehab of older homes is going to have to be part of the affordable housing push here,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning remarked on the issue during last week’s city council meeting. “I think councilman Granquist asked a good question … whether the current zoning really fits existing uses. Two weeks ago we had a discussion about how do we think about this creatively given that we have intermingled uses throughout the community.”
Headed into 2023, members of the council have agreed that they will need to work closely with city planners to reassess current zoning and look at all available options for how to promote investment in the community, for residential, commercial and industrial developers.
City officials have said that they believe zoning issues will remain as a significant issue facing city planners and elected officials for the foreseeable future as Norfolk continues to look toward a prosperous future.
Look for more coverage by the Daily News on potentially significant zoning changes in the weeks to come.