The City of Norfolk is in the middle of a search for its new fire chief and could have the position filled by Sept. 1.
The ongoing search began earlier this month after Scott Cordes, Norfolk’s former fire chief, took on new roles as the city’s assistant administrator and public safety director on Aug. 1.
Assistant Fire Chief Tim Wragge has since been appointed as the interim fire chief and will serve in that capacity until a permanent replacement has been finalized, Cordes said. As part of his public safety director duties, Cordes will communicate with Wragge daily through the transition and manage any issues that emerge.
Pursuant to state statute, the hiring process for the city’s fire chief is in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Norfolk Civil Service Commission, Cordes said.
The commission, in conjunction with Sheila Schukei, the city’s human resources director, received letters of interest and résumés from qualified candidates. According to Cordes, four people have applied for the position, and the first round of interviews will be administered on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Further interviews will be conducted following the commission process, Cordes said, and a recommendation ultimately will be forwarded to Andy Colvin, city administrator, for formal approval. Cordes said “it’s hopeful” that a new chief will be selected and begin in the new role by the beginning of next month.
Cordes is confident that the community’s next fire chief will be more than capable of serving that role.
“The citizens of Norfolk and the rural fire district deserve the best possible service for their fire and emergency medical needs,” Cordes said. “Choosing a strong candidate to serve in this position is important to assure that service is provided in the most effective and efficient manner possible.”
The fire chief’s salary will be $6,588 to $9,193 per month, or $79,056 to $110,316 per year, according to Schukei.
Because the chief position will be filled by an active member of the Norfolk Fire Division, additional leadership shakeup is expected within the rest of the department, Cordes said, such as with current fire captains and lieutenants.
Once the chief position and other subsequent openings are filled, an entry-level firefighter position will open up.
Cordes will work closely with the new fire chief — particularly during the transition. The two will coordinate on hiring, budget preparation, long-term planning for apparatus and equipment replacement, radio and communication issues, personnel issues and major fires or disasters that may occur, as well as other duties.
Having served as Norfolk’s fire chief for about a decade, Cordes said he understands that the relationship between the public safety director and fire chief must be strong.
“It’s my intention to provide the fire division the support and attention it deserves, while managing the needs of the other divisions I’m responsible for,” he said.
The future outlook of the fire division is extremely bright, Cordes said.
“(The fire division) has an outstanding staff, they’re extremely well-trained and are highly equipped with quality equipment and apparatus that provide citizens the highest professional emergency response service possible,” he said.