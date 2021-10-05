Theater guests can see two shows for the price of one this weekend — sort of.
Norfolk Community Theatre will present "Noises Off" at Northeast Community College's Cox Activities Center from Thursday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 9. Penned by English playwright Michael Frayn, "Noises Off" follows a troupe of actors as they attempt to perform their own play, all while dodging disaster and battling love triangles, disastrous dress rehearsals and many plates of sardines. As it is written from "behind the scenes," the audience will be able to watch what happens to the cast when the curtains close.
Playing two different characters — the characters in "Noises Off," as well as the characters they portray in the inside play, "Nothing On" — is a difficult challenge for most actors, but cast member and community theater board president Libby McKay knew they were up for the experience.
"It's fun, but also a challenge," she said. "We have to do different versions of dialogue. ... Act 2 is almost exclusively without dialogue. You're relying solely on the physical."
Act 1 of the show sees the cast struggle through a technical rehearsal of "Nothing On," while the chaos of under-performance is exemplified in Act 3. Act 2 is the emotional tipping point of the show, as it shows how the characters behave backstage during a performance. The stage crew will move the set, measuring 35 feet tall, as the width of the stage rotates to give the audience that meta behind-the-scenes feeling — getting to see what really goes on with actors hiding in the wings.
"Noises Off" was on McKay's theatrical bucket list and was special for director Adam Peterson, who met Frayn while he studied in London. Performing the "farce within a farce" was especially meaningful given its comedic qualities, something McKay said was a main factor in the script committee's decision to perform.
The group was supposed to perform "Noises Off" during the 2020 theater season, but it was decided to save it for a live audience. Even though the group managed to perform last year through live-streaming, McKay said there was nothing quite like feeling the reactions of a live audience.
"It's just nice to be back in the theater and knowing we're going to have real-life people to get that immediate response from," she said. "As a performer, when we don't get that immediate feedback, it takes away something. The audience is part of the show."
Saving the performance for present-day was intentional, given the current social season and climate. A normal theater season includes plays of all different genres, from dramas to comedies, to tell different stories and stretch actors' abilities. Now, however, the committee decided that everyone could use a laugh — provided by the ridiculous antics of the show.
"This season is a season of farce and comedy, which is helpful after this year of COVID," McKay said. "We get to come back, and everyone gets to laugh and laugh, and as a community, we need it."