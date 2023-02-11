The Norfolk area child care task force met Thursday afternoon to hear presentations on the importance of early childhood education and possible ways to solve Norfolk’s significant lack of available care.
Lisa Guenther, early childhood education instructor at Northeast Community College, spoke first and discussed why access to quality child care is important to communities. One reason, Guenther said, was to better prepare children to succeed in school.
Another reason to focus on quality child care availability includes the impact it has on the workforce.
“Business and industry will not come to Nebraska without quality child care,” Guenther said.
Guenther cited statistics that placed Nebraska’s percentage of parents participating in the workforce at the highest in the nation, meaning the demand for child care is significant.
She noted Boone County had a particularly high rate — 91% of available parents working — which lead to the opening of the Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Development Center.
Guenther also noted that better access to child care led to better workplace productivity, stating that workers who are not distracted by concerns about their child and have reliably available care tend to be more productive on the job.
Northeast Community College maintains several degree and certification paths that could help improve the community’s lack of care providers, according to Guenther.
Nichole Hetz, community coordinator for the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition, also spoke. Hetz addressed Gothenburg’s recent attempts to solve its own child care shortage, which involved planning the construction of a new child care facility.
Hetz stated that the facility was made possible in large part to pledged financial support of $3 million over a period of five years from both the city of Gothenburg as well as the school district. The city’s hospital also pledged support by agreeing to pay child care costs for employees who utilized the center upon completion.
Hetz acknowledged that Norfolk’s more than 400 child care gap — the difference between a community’s child care capacity and the number of children in need of care — was a different situation from Gothenburg’s care gap of 69, but she hoped that some of Gothenburg’s approaches to improving access to care could be helpful regardless.
Further potential ideas to improve child care ability in Norfolk and the rest of the state were related to proposed state level legislation.
The task force mentioned Legislative Bills 35, 224, 318 and 319 as of particular interest.
LB 318 would provide a refundable tax credit to parents or legal guardians with a dependent in child care. A nonrefundable tax credit would be available to taxpayers who make a qualifying contribution to support early childhood education and child care.
LB 319 would allow for the one-time transfer from the cash reserve fund of $10 million to a fund designed to supplement the salaries of child care and early childhood education providers, $40 million to increase child care capacity and $50 million to the early childhood education endowment cash fund.
A member of the task force encouraged constituents to contact their representatives to make their feelings on potentially impactful legislation known.