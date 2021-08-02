MADISON — A judge denied a request for bond to be set for DeShawn Gleaton Jr. in his murder case on Monday during a pre-trial conference in Madison County District Court.
Gleaton, 29, appeared before Judge James Kube alongside his attorney, Todd Lancaster of Lincoln.
Gleaton is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.
The charges stem from an alleged incident in which Gleaton, then 28, shot 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020. Christiansen succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later that day.
Lancaster made a motion to have Gleaton’s bond set at $1 million, noting that the high number would be sufficient. There had been no bond previously set in the case.
Joe Smith, Madison County’s attorney, objected to Lancaster’s motion and asked that the case continue without bond.
“A female was shot while (Gleaton) was out on bond. Statements by him (about the alleged shooting) were made on social media,” Smith said. “… He should be held without bond. He said he would not be taken alive when he was arrested.”
Lancaster argued that there was no confrontation between Gleaton and police during his July 24, 2020, arrest in Sioux City.
Kube then denied Lancaster’s motion and ordered that Gleaton continue to be held without bond.
Lancaster also made two additional oral motions on Monday — for Gleaton to be allowed to wear civilian clothing through the duration of his jury trial, and to have restraints removed. Smith did not object to either motion, and Kube sustained both.
Both the prosecution and defense attorneys noted that a significant amount of additional evidentiary discovery is still needed before a trial could commence.
Lancaster asked for a continuance of the pretrial and jury trial on Monday, noting that the defense is still awaiting receipt of a sizable number of phone records and an actual phone that will take “considerable time to review.”
A Daubert hearing, which determines whether a specific expert’s testimony and evidence are admissible in court, also is likely needed before the trial would begin, he said.
According to Smith, other hearings to determine witness qualifications and evidence admissibility also will likely be needed.
In addition to the likelihood of additional pre-trial hearings, Smith said, the county attorney’s office needs time to review about two phones and 2,500 phone calls made by Gleaton before it would be ready for trial.
Phone records are actively being reviewed via an FBI program, as well as another expert, to ensure the phones are being precisely reviewed, Smith said. In addition, a cellphone containing evidence that was seized at the time of Gleaton’s arrest has remained in Sioux City since then.
Smith said he would be traveling to Sioux City this week to make further progress on compiling evidence. His office would need “at least two months” before being prepared to go to trial, he said.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on in this case. … There’s a lot of work to be done before trial,” Smith said.
Kube discussed a possible trial date with both sides in court and asked that they continue to make persistent efforts in moving the case forward.
“This was something that happened over a year ago, so let’s get this on track,” the judge said. “It sounds like you have a lot of work to do, and I appreciate that; this is an important case. But I ask that you diligently work on things and get ready when you can.”
Kube then continued the pretrial hearing to Monday, Sept. 27, and the jury trial to begin Monday, Nov. 8.
Smith anticipates that the trial will be “very long,” lasting at least four to five days. Dozens of witnesses are expected to be called to testify, he said.
Gleaton pleaded not guilty last September. If convicted, he faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.