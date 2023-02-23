NFAT officials seek to bridge funding gap

It’s come down to the wire for North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) officials as they work to raise the needed funding to resurrect the organization that suspended operations on Jan. 6.
During their most recent update to city council, NFAT mobility management spokesman Bob Bourne said he and his team are working diligently with the board to not only raise the needed funds, but also plan for resumed operations moving into the future.
“A lot of things have happened in that last couple of weeks; we hired a CPA firm to handle all the financial activities, and we’re working with the two banks on how to structure debt,” Bourne said. “We’re reviewing all the accounts, invoices, billings, receipts. There were quite a few of those that the former management did not apply for reimbursement for.”
Bourne said the problems facing transit today are the result not only of the alleged embezzlement scheme perpetrated by former general manager Jeff Stewart, but also simple mismanagement of the organization and its processes as a whole.
Bourne concluded his remarks with a clear request of city officials.
“That’s the overview ... we’re asking for $150,000,” he said.
The Johnny Carson Foundation has offered a matching donation of $500,000 to NFAT under the stipulations that transit officials raise that same amount by Tuesday, Feb. 28.
According the NFAT officials, the combined $1 million will be what’s needed to both satisfy close to $400,000 in debt obligations and to get the buses running again in the city.
With just five days to go, transit officials appear to still need nearly $120,000 to meet their goal after the council agreed to contribute to the cause.
City officials were clear during Tuesday night’s council meeting that while they are willing to offer support to NFAT, the city would require a greater level of transparency and accountability from the organization.
NFAT officials have said that while they do not have a clear-cut source for the remaining needed funds, they are still confident that they will meet their goal by Tuesday.
Though most council members agreed that the city’s contribution was best for the long-term transportation needs in the community, councilman Kory Hildebrand did address concerns.
Hildebrand said that while he was supportive of NFAT’s efforts to reopen its doors, his constituents had sent him the clear message that they did not support the city’s further involvement.
“It doesn’t matter how you look at this, everybody in this room, everybody in this community, everybody in this region is a victim of this unfortunate circumstance. I’ve had multiple people reach out within the last couple of days, and more recently the last 24 hours, and I’ve said that we need to what we can for the community, we need to do what we can to help the unfortunate who can’t provide transportation for themselves for whatever reason ... and my words got turned on me,” Hildebrand said. “How do I answer to the people who’ve said we support it, but we’ve done enough?”
“Yeah, that’s a difficult question.” Bourne said.
Hildebrand later said that as a matter of rebuilding the public trust, NFAT might need to see more transition of its current board members and that new people may need to be brought in to lead the organization into the future.
“Every one of the people serving on that board is a fantastic person. Their character should not in any way be questioned. Someone took advantage of their kindness,” Hildebrand said. “In the public eye, transitioning some of the board members might build more trust. It’s unfortunate, but it might be necessary.”
NFAT bylaws allow for up to 15 directors on the board. Four new members have been added in recent weeks, but there are likely to be more new members before all is finished.
Council president Shane Clausen said that while he had reservations of his own about giving NFAT more funding, he believes that if the city doesn’t pitch in now, even more money would be needed in the future to start an entirely new transit service.
“I get your frustration, Kory ... I do. It’s a tough boat to be in,” Clausen said, addressing Hildebrand. “That’s the problem I’m having myself is if this all goes away and then another one starts up, what’s that gonna cost us? Is this $150,000 a better investment at this time than $500,000 a year from now?”
In the wake of the transit shutdown, Clausen purchased his own bus and has been providing private transportation services to the sick and elderly in the community until NFAT can get back on its feet.
During public commentary Tuesday night, it was clear that while most agree that transportation services are needed in Norfolk, not all citizens believe that the city should foot the bill.
“First of all, I’m not against public transportation. My mom used it when I couldn’t take her to doctor’s appointments. That was the pre-NFAT public transportation service, and it worked well,” said Jim McKenzie of Norfolk. “Things have obviously changed since then.”
“If you approve this, you become the easy fundraising of last resort,” McKenzie added. “I think there’s a lot of risks, and I haven’t heard the answers to those risks.”
Neil Schlecht, former transit bus driver, spoke up in favor of the transit system.
“It’s sad to see that Norfolk has to come down to that last few days, for something that is very much needed.”
Schlecht added that he still sees the people who used to ride his bus and they all support NFAT and all ask the same question — “When are you coming back?”
Fighting back tears, Cecilia Herda said the loss of transportation services has been tough for her and her family.
“I’ve been a rider for four years, before this even happened. I’m a single mom of two kids. This was devastating to me when this happened because this was my only way to get anywhere,” Herda said. “I’m just hoping that you can help us out ... and help those of us who are less fortunate.”
NFAT officials have said that if the needed funds are not raised by end of day on Tuesday, the doors will remain closed and the board will have to reassess next steps for the organization.
Councilman Andrew McCarthy asked Bourne what would happen if the funds were not raised by the stated deadline.
“That’s an excellent question. ... That would be a difficult conversation on March 1,” Bourne said.