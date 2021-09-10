The Lower Elkhorn NRD board of directors debated the next steps for the parts of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties where high nitrate levels have been found.
At a subcommittee meeting Thursday night, the board discussed voting on the proposed phase 2 management area in those regions at the next board of directors meeting.
“We’ve been talking about this for almost a year now. So, through the conversations over the last couple of months, especially around this resolution, it was just words, and there was no action to it,” said Mike Sousek, general manager. “Multiple board members expressed the need to get this on the floor and make a decision.”
High nitrate levels have been linked to several serious health conditions in infants and unborn babies, including blue baby syndrome and several types of pediatric cancer. Nitrate levels become harmful at 10 parts per million. One township in Cuming County had an average level of 12.8 ppm in the wells tested.
A phase 2 management area would limit the amount of nitrogen that could be applied to fields, when nitrogen could be applied, require certification for nitrogen applicators and mandate further testing in the area.
At least a couple of the directors were reluctant to move forward, though.
“Well, listening to the results of (existing) phase 2 and 3 areas in Pierce County, we haven’t gone anywhere with that project. It looks like it might be getting worse,” said director Scott Clausen. “So why in the (heck) would we add more controls over Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties when we don’t even know what the (heck) we’re doing in Pierce County yet?”
Director Dennis Schultz said it’s too soon judge the success of the existing management areas.
“Scott, how fast do you think you’re going to mitigate the nitrogen in the water? Lower Platte North has been doing it for over 25 years, and they’ve gotten it moved five points down,” he said.
Clausen tried to interrupt him.
“I’m on the floor,” Schultz said. “The one or two years that we’ve gone into phase 3, what kind of accomplishment do you think we need to have? We’ve got to put this longer out. You’re trying to get an instant solution.”
“Instant solution, Dennis; it’s gotten worse up there,” Clausen responded.
Sousek said the problem is not with the management areas, but enforcement.
“This goes back to what has been brought up here in the past, our oversight of that phase program. Yes, we had it in place for 25 years. But we were not holding anybody accountable for the program,” Sousek said. “So when 2019’s the first year that we had 100% compliance on the reports, there’s 24 years prior that they weren’t being done.”
Sousek said the problem wouldn’t be solved anytime soon, but the important thing is to stop more nitrates from entering the soil now.
“Like Dennis said, this isn’t going to get fixed overnight. It’s not going to get fixed probably in five, 10 years,” he said. “But we need to start working at that top 10 feet (of soil). If we can get the levels to drop in that 10 feet, then sooner or later the rest is going to cycle through. But we’re not even to that point yet.”
Director Matt Steffen suggested waiting until soil test results come back from the lab.
Sousek said data from across the state gives the district enough information to act now.
“We’re not so special here that we’re different than the rest of the state, and it’s happening everywhere,” he said. “I don’t understand how our area is going to be different.”
Director Gary Loftis said he agreed that the board needs to act.
“I don’t think we can sit here and do nothing,” he said. “These are reasonable things that we’re trying to do.”
Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager, said it’s possible the district needs to do even more.
“To respond to your statement, Scott, I think it’s a valid criticism, and it’s a question that I’ve long asked myself: Is what we’re doing ambitious enough? That’s the tough question,” he said. “Maybe we’ve been too conservative over the years.”
