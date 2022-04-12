Newspaper owner hopes to make town proud

MADISON — Alana Kellen couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tell her hometown’s story, which is one of the reasons why she’s the new owner of the Madison Star Mail.
She also saw owning and operating a newspaper as a good opportunity to put her writing and photography training to work.
The Madison High School graduate earned her degree in journalism with a minor in photography from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2020. She lived in Washington state for a while before coming home to buy the newspaper.
“I like getting the stories … like being involved,” she said. Owning and operating the newspaper felt “like the right thing to do.”
Because she’s from Madison, the daughter of Paul Kellen and Kat Kellen is familiar with the town and the people, many of whom she’s relying on to help keep her in touch with what’s going on. As the owner and sole employee, she’ll be covering everything from city council meetings to sporting events.
Her father has been helping her prepare and mail the papers, which subscribers receive on Thursdays.
Before taking over as owner on March 1, she worked with the previous owners to learn the paper’s basic operations. As owner, she’s made a few changes to the paper’s layout and design, and she plans to increase her social media presence.
She also has moved the business from the building on Main Street to 311 E. Third St.
Although she is fairly young, Kellen isn’t intimidated by the notion of operating a business that has been a mainstay in Madison since 1874.
“Hopefully, I can do our town proud,” she said.