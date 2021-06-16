Johnny Carson’s 1939 Chrysler Royal is home again — at least for a while.
The dark green, six-cylinder car Carson drove to his high school prom in 1943, the car he drove through the rolling Nebraska countryside and around town in his 1982 TV special “Johnny Goes Home,” is on display at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk.
The loan of the car is courtesy of Jay Leno — another former “Tonight Show” host who followed Carson — who “was gifted” the vehicle from Carson, said Ashley Brown, museum director.
But wait. There’s more.
The car is just one feature in the newly renovated Johnny Carson gallery that will open to the public on Friday.
Many of the artifacts in the exhibit that opened 19 years ago are included in the reimagined space. But new items have been added, including photos, some of which are courtesy of Life Magazine; his Rolodex, which includes Betty White’s phone number; and the costume he wore when he portrayed Aunt Blabby on the “Tonight Show” and more.
His Emmy Awards are still there, and guests can still watch clips from the “Tonight Show,” now while sitting in a 1960s-era living room with a TV set fabricated by Flint Hills Design of North Newton, Kansas, which has been working on the project for several years.
The effort to renovate the Carson exhibit began in 2018 with a fundraising campaign and the hiring of the design team, Brown said. When COVID arrived, progress slowed but didn’t stop. Now, three years later, the space is ready for guests who, if they take time to read the informative panels, will learn about the man behind the one-liners.
“We included more information about his career and personal life,” Brown said. “It humanizes Johnny. We often idolize people and put them on a pedestal. (The exhibit) makes a personal connection and focuses on who he was.”
Which is why all of Carson’s wives are featured in the exhibit that also includes a replica of the scrapbook his mother created that includes newspaper clippings of stories about her son.
While reading panels and looking at photos is educational, the new exhibit includes several interactive areas. One allows visitors to sit in the guest chairs next to Carson’s desk and have a chat with a cutout of the comedian. In another area, guests can practice their monologue skills on a replica of Carson’s stage, complete with the rainbow-colored curtains.
“People can stand on stage and pretend they are Johnny,” Brown said. “It’s a photo opportunity that people can share them on social media.”
Many of the artifacts — old and new — are courtesy of Jeff Sotzing, Carson’s nephew, who worked with Carson for many years and still helps manage his affairs. Sotzing also facilitated the loan of the car.
Brown said she was talking to Sotzing one day and mentioned that it “would be great” to have the car home.
“He said, ‘I’ll give Jay a call.’ ”
Sotzing soon called back with a phone number for one of Leno’s assistants, and the wheels of the Chrysler were set in motion. Austen Hagood, a museum board member, helped coordinate the loan of the car, which arrived in Norfolk by truck in early June. It will be at the museum through September.
The original Carson gallery opened in the fall of 2002, a year after Carson responded to a request for items for an exhibit about him by sending the museum almost everything he had displayed in his Burbank, California, office. He had retired from the “Tonight Show” 10 years earlier and was closing his office, he said at the time.
Although Carson died in 2005, museum officials and others in Norfolk believe it’s important to introduce the entertainer to a generation of people who don’t know why his name is on the theater, the cancer center and other facilities.
“Hopefully, we’ll educate young people about Johnny … and teach them why his name is everywhere,” Brown said. “And we’ll provide returning visitors with a new way to experience Johnny and his legacy.”