The former general manager of North Fork Area Transit who is already jailed on a felony theft allegation has been arrested again on suspicion of theft, but prosecutors aren’t planning to file a new charge.
Jeffrey Stewart, 32, was arrested last week by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in relation to existing allegations that he stole more than $740,000 from the Norfolk-based transit system in 2022.
But Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said on Tuesday that his office had decided it would not file another theft charge against Stewart after receiving new information from the sheriff’s office.
Smith said continued investigation into Stewart had resulted in an updated amount of money that is alleged to have been stolen. But the amounts, he said, can’t be separated into more than one offense if all of the theft-related acts involve the same victim — North Fork Area Transit.
Nebraska Revised Statute 28-518 pertaining to theft offenses states, in part: “Amounts taken pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct from one or more persons may be aggregated in the indictment or information in determining the classification of the offense, except that amounts may not be aggregated into more than one offense.”
Capt. Jon Downey — who is among a group of sheriff’s office investigators investigating Stewart’s case — confirmed that Smith explored the legalities of bringing new theft charges against Stewart and advised investigators to go in “a different direction.”
“When we first sought an arrest warrant in December, we aggregated everything under the impression that if it was a different course of conduct, we could pursue a different charge,” Downey said. “The (Nebraska) Supreme Court has ruled that if the thefts were perpetrated against the same victims over the same period, you can’t charge them with more than one theft.”
But Downey said “a lot more is out there,” explaining that investigators are continuing to compile additional evidence. The sheriff’s office is exploring charges of forgery and abuse of public records, he said.
Asked if the sheriff’s office has looked into people who may have known about Stewart’s alleged financial improprieties and kept it secret or people who may have helped Stewart, Downey said there are other suspects, though he could not comment beyond that.
“We are exploring everybody involved in this,” he said. “There has been so much finger pointing throughout this whole process. We are obliged to look at everything and anything.”
Downey — when asked if anybody is being investigated for harboring Stewart or withholding information about his whereabouts, thus hindering authorities in their search of Stewart while he was at large — said investigators had obtained more information recently that pointed to people being involved with concealing his whereabouts.
A warrant for Stewart’s arrest was signed by a judge on Dec. 16. It wasn’t until July 14 that he was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, after arranging with investigators to turn himself in. He is believed to have spent the bulk of seven months in Mexico before being taken into custody.
Stewart was charged as the result of an investigation that began in December into allegations that he used North Fork Area Transit credit cards for personal expenditures, including at hotels, casinos, stores and restaurants, plus a trip with his family to Disney World. He is accused of misusing at least $740,000 of the nonprofit’s funds.
According to the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office, Stewart also would routinely use NFAT financial resources to make unauthorized money transfers using Zelle, a private financial services company, or directly to non-NFAT bank accounts.
The state auditor’s office reported that Stewart also would write checks to pay vendor bills, submit those checks for reimbursement from the state and then never actually send the checks, thereby creating an overage in the NFAT bank balances, which he then would use for his own purposes.
The audit further revealed allegedly falsified payroll records, in addition to NFAT allowing dozens of people to drive for the transit system even though the majority of drivers didn’t have valid licenses or failed to meet the requirements to drive for a transit organization.
The Texas native has been jailed on $500,000 bail and has had three requests for a bail reduction denied by two county judges. He also has complained of poor treatment at the Madison County Jail, alleging that staff have insufficiently addressed his mental health needs, as well as a gout diagnosis.
Stewart is represented by the Madison County Public Defender’s Office. During court hearings, he has expressed a desire to retain a private attorney, but he has said that he won’t be able to afford private counsel unless his bail is reduced.
He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 26.