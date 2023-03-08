Norfolk ranked in the top 25 Nebraska cities in a study that looked at retail pull factor— that is, a city’s ability to attract retail shoppers.
The Nebraska Public Power District, in a retail leakage study released earlier this year, found that “the city of Norfolk has a very strong retail sector relative to other incorporated communities throughout the state.”
To determine such strength, NPPD economist Melissa Trueblood calculated Norfolk’s retail pull factor. She divided Norfolk’s trade area capture — the number of shoppers attracted in a year — by population. The result was a pull factor of 1.83 for 2021.
For context, a city with a pull factor above 1.0 is attracting shoppers from its own population and other areas. A city with a pull factor less than 1.0 is experiencing a sales leakage; in other words, local residents are leaving the city to shop for items.
Norfolk consistently has been well above the 1.0 mark for the past several years. The city had a pull factor of 1.9 in 2015 and an eventual peak of 1.93 in 2017. There was also a dramatic .09 pull factor drop from 2018 (1.90) to 2019 (1.81).
Oftentimes, a city’s population growth is correlated with retail pull factor growth; however, that is not always the case. While Norfolk has maintained a growing population since 2018, the city’s pull factor has generally decreased.
Trueblood listed a few of the general factors that may cause this unusual correlation.
“First, loss of retail establishments or lack of diversity of retail establishments may affect the number of outside shoppers to the community. Also, loss of educational, medical or financial services within the community may lead to out-of-town visitors who spend money in the community. Furthermore, changes in retail habits can also impact the pull factor number,” she said.
In reference to Table A-One (shown below), Trueblood explained how in 2020, Norfolk saw an increase in retail pull factor (1.86), followed by a slight decrease in 2021 (1.83). This could show a combination of factors, according to Trueblood.
“For instance, shoppers in the region may have chosen to shop in Norfolk rather than traveling to communities farther away such as Omaha or Lincoln due to COVID-19 restrictions and increased remote work,” she said.
Once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and residents were comfortable traveling, people began shopping outside of Norfolk. Despite a decrease in the pull factor from 2018 (1.90) to 2019 (1.81), the pull factor rose in 2020 (1.86). In 2021, the pull factor decreased again to 1.83. According to Trueblood, this may indicate a return to normal shopping habits in the region.
“When looking at pull factors, it is important to look at the overall trend. Due to the population of Norfolk and distance from other regional trade centers, Norfolk remains a regional trade center. The recent decrease of the pull factor measure from 2020 to 2021 may be reflective of a return to normal shopping habits post-
COVID-19,” she said.
ADDITIONAL FINDINGS
The study also identified a “strong presence” of several key retail industries in Norfolk. In 2021, retail trade made more than $32 million in sales and became the strongest industry. Other industries also brought substantial sales numbers for the city.
n Building material, garden equipment and supplies dealers industries made $13,037,842 in sales.
n Motor vehicle and parts dealer industries made $9,682,006 in sales.
n Nonstore retail industries made $3,421,295 in sales.
Additionally, Norfolk “experienced substantial import levels” in four industries: Electronics and appliance stores; building material, garden equipment and supplies dealers; food and beverage stores; and nonstore retailers.
These levels were determined after Trueblood compared local demand to how much of that demand was met by imports in 2021. For the four industries mentioned above, Norfolk met more than 70% of local demand in each industry— 71.7%, 71.9%, 77.9% and 70.3%, respectively.
“These four industries … are rated as likely or good candidates for expansion efforts,” Trueblood wrote in the study.
Mayor Josh Moenning, in response to the study, explained how important the relationship between retail pull factors and market expansion is for Norfolk.
“Norfolk is a regional trade center. As the study indicates, we have one of the higher retail pull factors in the state. As such, the more retail options that exist in our market, the more of a draw Norfolk becomes for shopping services,” Moenning said.
He also expressed confidence in response to the study’s identified opportunities.
“The identified opportunity areas make sense for a growing community and retail service center. Our economic development team uses analysis like this to target its recruitment efforts. We’ve had recent successes in new retail recruitment, and I think we’ll see further success in the future,” he said.