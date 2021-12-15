Northeast Nebraskans won’t have to look too far to find Feidler Eye Clinic’s new location.
On Nov. 15, the provider of quality eye care and eyewear in Norfolk began operating out of its new facility at 2900 W. Norfolk Ave., about a block away from the building the clinic had called home since 1978.
Dr. Ann Feidler-Klein, optometrist and daughter of founder Dr. Herbert Feidler, said building the new facility in close proximity to the practice’s former location was part of the plan.
“When we were looking for a new location, we really wanted to stay as close to the old location as possible,” she said.
Feidler Eye Clinic has been part of the Norfolk medical community for 54 years. The original practice started on the second floor of the Granada Theater building in downtown Norfolk in 1967. It later operated in a spot at Sunset Plaza before construction of its longtime facility just west of Faith Regional Health Services.
In 1999, Feidler-Klein and her husband, Dr. Jeff Klein, joined the practice. For the past 22 years, the previous location felt like their “second home,” she said.
But the clinic’s patient base has grown significantly over the past 10 years especially and the need for a new facility to accommodate the needs of physicians, staff and patients became apparent.
“We have always been on the cutting edge of new technology, and the old location was not able to provide the space we needed to continue to bring in the latest technology in eye care,” she said. “We felt our patients would be better served with a more modern and larger location to go along with the advanced eye care we provide for them.”
The doctors turned to Clausen Brothers Construction, as well as the skills of other local subcontractors, to build the new clinic.
“We felt it was important to support our local business, so we really wanted to keep all of our construction business within the Norfolk community,” Feidler-Klein said.
The new location provides almost double the square footage from the former clinic, which allows for a more comfortable work environment for doctors and staff, as well as a better eye care experience for patients, Feidler-Klein said.
“We’re now able to continue to bring in new technology to help us better care for the eye health of our patients,” she said. “We were also able to expand our optical boutique to provide the latest frame and lens technology so our patients can see and look their best.”
Feidler-Klein said they “love the feeling the new clinic has: New, modern, warm, comfortable and inviting.”
Patients are fans of the new Dry Eye Suite and intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment room, plus there is room for new equipment like the Neurolens, which helps people with headaches and eye strain. They also have received many compliments on the optical boutique and the new selection of eyewear, she added.
The expanded location also means the ability to add more staff and possibly more doctors, she said.
Feidler-Klein said the new clinic would allow the doctors and staff at Feidler Eye Clinic to continue serving residents of Norfolk and the surrounding community for years to come.
“Our primary goal of this new facility was to provide the most modern and technologically advanced eye care experience for the people of Northeast Nebraska,” she said. “I think we’ve been able to accomplish that.”