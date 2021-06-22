New traffic signs are leaving some Norfolkans confused.
The city council approved an ordinance limiting semi truck traffic to several streets in December.
An exception was made for in-town deliveries, but the city’s new signs don’t make that clear, said Ken Geary, who brought his concerns before the council on Monday.
“I’m confused about these signs that have gone up around Norfolk, and I’m trying to figure out what the City of Norfolk is trying to accomplish by putting these signs up,” he said.
Geary said he thought the ordinance was a good idea, but one of his companies’ trucks got a warning ticket recently for being on a restricted street.
Additionally, drivers from outside of Norfolk would have no idea they are allowed to leave the route for deliveries in town, Geary said.
Kenneth Porter also brought concerns about the signs to the council.
“I will remind you that I’ve been here an awful long time. My living comes from this town,” he said. “When we put signs up like this, it doesn’t do good. I support this city and, of course, this city supports me, too.”
In particular, Porter disagrees with Benjamin Avenue being excluded from the truck routes.
“It doesn’t bother me that you blocked off Norfolk Avenue, I’m fine with that, but when you block off Benjamin Avenue, that’s bad,” he said. “That’s four lanes there, you’re going to be tearing it up, and I suppose you’re going to want trucks there, probably, suppose?”
Steve Rames, city engineer, said the city needs to take another look at the signs.
“I think you provided some fantastic feedback. I think we need to look at it,” he said to Geary. “Just based on your conversation here tonight, there seems to be a substantial issue that deserves us looking at it.”
The ordinance is intended to restrict truck traffic going through Norfolk to a few lanes, while deliveries to locations in town are not restricted to those routes.
While the current signs may be confusing, it’s good to know they are being minded, Rames said.
“I guess the good news is people are reading the signs,” he said.