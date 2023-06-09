For those in Madison County who want to live in a house that corn built, they can.
The same goes for living next to the prized Chevy Corvette or classic Ford Mustang.
Earlier this week, the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved a set of regulations that more clearly spells out what is needed to live in any of the trendy materials that many Americans are converting into houses.
As almost everyone has surely noticed, Americans are becoming more imaginative when it comes to where they live. Initially, it was shouses, or houses that combined traditional living quarters with sheds or garages, often related to a favorite hobby.
But now, Americans are choosing to live in homes converted from grain bins, truck shipping containers and even old barns.
Initially, Madison County hardly put any limitations on shouses, allowing builders to have plenty of flexibility. Over time, it was discovered that more defined rules were needed so that people didn’t build what could be considered extreme garages on lots designed for houses, call them a shouse and then sell them for storage with no intentions of actually living there.
By defining these types of structures, it also helps to ensure that residential lots are used for residential purposes, as well as having future residents living in a safe and more desirable place.
The regulations that were approved Tuesday by the county board were the same ones that were approved last month by the Madison County Joint Planning Commission after months of discussions.
Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, explained how and why the county got to the place it did during a public hearing to consider the new regulations.
McWhorter said the rules were needed when a shouse was placed on a lot that some neighbors in a rural residential area had sought to put a garage on. A shouse is a residential structure, which would be fine, but the lot was too small for only a garage, according to zoning regulations, she said.
While going over the shouse definition, it was decided to add definitions for special types of dwelling units that don’t meet traditional housing.
That means that if someone’s idea of heaven as a place on earth means converting an old grain bin on a sleepy farm lane into living quarters, it is now possible.
The discussions began last November. Joint planning commissioners discussed them at least three times before McWhorter typed up their suggestions, adding it to research from other counties.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said just to make it clear, if something is not written in the county code, it is prohibited.
“What we’re trying to do is give a little more language. In here, there’s some things like container houses and grain bins (that are now possible),” Uhlir said.
McWhorter said there is a dwelling in nearby Pierce County where someone took a grain bin and attached a living room. “And it’s beautiful,” she said.
The new shouse definition requires meeting all local, state and federal building codes.
The proposal that was approved requires the buildings to have at least 600 square feet of habitable space, with at least one habitable room and not less than 100 square feet of gross floor area.
Other habitable rooms shall not be less than 40 square feet, except for kitchens.
Each dwelling also is required to have a toilet facility, water closet, lavatory and a bathtub or shower. They also must have a kitchen area and sink, as well as heating and cooling systems as required by local and federal codes.
The new regulations also require a blueprint so the county can make sure the applicant is meeting the square footage requirements.
Nobody from the public spoke in favor or against the new regulations, which are not retroactive to past shouses or structures.