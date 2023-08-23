The Norfolk Police Division grew on Tuesday evening, as Joel Vonderohe was sworn in as the newest police officer at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
In addition to Vonderohe, Jeremy Polacek and Scott Hansen were sworn in by County Judge Michael Long as lieutenant and sergeant, respectively.
Vonderohe previously served as an officer with other law enforcement agencies. He later pursued other interests before deciding that his heart was in law enforcement, said Norfolk police chief Don Miller.
Because Vonderohe previously completed a 15-week training program at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island for another agency, he wasn’t required to undergo the program again before becoming a Norfolk officer.
Vonderohe was required, though, to complete a thorough hiring process, which includes a background check, a physical agility test, an interview with the Civil Service Commission, Miller and at least two others on the police division staff, as well as certifications in defense tactics, weapons use, ethics and more. He also took a polygraph test and underwent a psychological evaluation.
“We have several openings, but we don't take just anybody,” Miller said. “We have a very lengthy process that we go through to get the best of the new people.”
Now that he’s been sworn in, Vonderohe will work alongside Norfolk field training officers for 12 weeks in which he will spend half that time observing and assisting, with the other half spearheading patrol under field training officer observation.
The police chief described Vonderohe as somebody who is a “great person and a great family man.”
POLACEK HAS served on the Norfolk Police Division since 2007.
He has compiled several accolades during his tenure, including a certificate of merit he earned for his role at the scene of a stabbing in 2011.
He earned the city’s officer of the year award in 2013 and was promoted to corporal in 2016 and was most recently a sergeant.
In 2019, Polacek and other officers responded to a Norfolk apartment where a murder-suicide occurred. Dispatchers could hear a woman in need of help over the phone, so Polacek and the other officers entered the apartment, at which time the suspect fired shots that killed the victim and himself. Polacek earned a valor award for his decision to enter the apartment despite clear signs of imminent danger.
He also was credited by Miller for his exemplary work at multiple shooting scenes.
In addition to serving as a patrol officer, the newly sworn-in lieutenant has had various responsibilities within the department, including being on the accident reconstruction team and SWAT team, instructing recruits, visiting with students at nearby colleges and coordinating alcohol compliance checks since 2014.
HANSEN ALSO began with the police division in 2007. He has worked as a patrol officer and has served in many capacities with the department, including work as a SWAT team member, defensive tactics instructor, field training officer and, most recently, a detective.
Hansen has received multiple awards for lifesaving actions he has taken, both in 2017 and in 2019, when he administered CPR to a patient who overdosed until rescue personnel arrived.
In 2020, the department created a master police officer program. Officers may become a master in their craft by meeting certain criteria for job standards and physical fitness. Hansen was one of the first officers to earn that classification, Miller said.
“It's an honor to promote both of these gentlemen,” the chief said. “We have high expectations for both of them, and we know that they'll meet those expectations just like all of our officers do.”
Miller expressed gratitude to the officers’ families for standing behind them while their loved ones work in a profession that offers many challenges.
“We can’t do it without our families,” he said. “It’s a commitment to the community, but it’s also a commitment from the family.”
Miller said policing is a challenging profession that isn’t always pleasant, but ceremonies like Tuesday’s are “one of the best things we get to do.”
“There's no secret that there's challenges in law enforcement today for a lot of reasons that we’re not going to get into,” Miller said. “It takes special people to be willing to put on the badge and get that promotion, to do the extra step to get involved with your community, to do the extra work that it takes to protect everybody.”