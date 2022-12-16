New Norfolk councilmen tour city departments

In an effort to fully understand the inner workings of the city and identify the challenges facing city departments, Norfolk’s newest city councilmen toured several of the city’s operational divisions and met with division managers this week.
Andrew McCarthy, who was appointed to fill a Ward 4 vacancy on council in August 2021, and Justin Webb both recently completed their first election cycle.
During their tours, the councilmen met with division leaders, toured facilities and received briefings on current operations and the needs of the respective departments.
“The police chief needs funding for a new police station, and we need to figure out how we accomplish that sooner than later,” Webb said following the police division tour.
While it’s no secret that the police division has needed significant upgrades to its existing facilities, the issue has become a topic of frequent discussion among city leaders following the failure of a $68 million community improvement bond proposal in November that would have provided funding for the improvements.
Webb added that he believes most in the community are supportive of improvements to the law enforcement facilities, and he intends to keep the issue near the top of his priority list while on council. During their tour of the police division, both McCarthy and Webb seemed surprised at the lack of available space for basic departmental needs such as officer fitness facilities, evidence storage and the lack of a juvenile holding facility.
McCarthy, who grew up watching his father work as an officer in the police division, said much of the same furniture and fixtures that he saw in the offices as a boy is still being used in the department today.
The tour included a visit to Norfolk’s state-of-the-art dispatch center, which features many of the design concepts that will be implemented in the division’s new development plans. Without the needed funding, however, those plans are merely conceptual.
The daylong tour also included stops at the city’s water pollution control (WPC) facility, as well as the street division.
The Norfolk WPC Division and several of its team members were recently recognized with three awards at the Nebraska Water Environment Association fall conference. That recognition included awards for plant safety and efficiency as well as best-in-class award for a facility of its size.
During his meeting with the councilmen, WPC superintendent Robert Huntley, who has been with the department for three years, credited his staff for the overall operational success and efficiency of the plant.
The facility processes about 3 million gallons of wastewater per day, which is returned to the Elkhorn River after an extensive filtration, treatment and purification process.
Equally as impressive was the visit to the Norfolk Street Division and the briefing from street director Will Elwell. During the briefing, street division staff members were making preparations for the deteriorating weather conditions and the councilmen were able to see firsthand the level of preparation required to keep city streets safe.
“I am impressed by how each department is always looking for ways to improve and best serve the community,” Webb said. “ The city has done a great job of hiring the right people to lead these departments.”
Both McCarthy and Webb agreed that more frequent visits to city facilities by elected officials would be an important part of identifying the critical needs of the divisions and working to determine the methods for providing the needed funding.