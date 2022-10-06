LAUREL — The Laurel community has compiled quite the list of accomplishments in the past few years alone.
The town of about 1,000 people has seen the completion of a downtown revitalization project and a new community center, in addition to renovation that is progressing on a massive school expansion project as part of a $25 million bond issue passed by the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge school board last year.
But there’s more: The southeastern Cedar County community also recently celebrated the grand opening of a new fire hall for its volunteer fire and rescue department.
Hundreds of Laurel residents, along with some county and state officials, celebrated the official opening of the 45,000-square-foot fire hall on Sept. 11.
After close to four years of consideration, construction of the facility along Highway 20 on the west end of town began in the fall of 2020 following several state government regulation hurdles.
The old facility, located along First Street downtown, was simply too small to hold the necessary equipment and rigs required at a department in a growing community. Craig Bathke, Laurel’s fire chief, estimated that the new facility is about three times larger than the old one, which was about 60 years old.
The new facility includes five fire truck bays, three ambulance bays, a wash bay, ample training space and a meeting room that can hold 90 people. The department consists of about 40 firefighters and EMTs but occasionally hosts mutual aid meetings with other fire and rescue departments.
Multiple locations for the new fire hall were discussed, but the Highway 20 spot was selected in part because it allows for quicker access to the highway for rural fire responses.
Bathke said the volunteer department moved into the new fire hall on May 1, and finishing touches on the building were completed on July 1. The department is already benefiting from being at its new facility, Bathke said, as trucks and ambulances no longer have to be jammed inside the fire hall.
The fire chief also said response times already have decreased, a factor that is beneficial not just to Laurel itself, but to the department’s entire fire district.
“It was always believed that there were ways to make our response times faster, and you’re already starting to see that,” Bathke said. “We’ve really benefited from the location we’re at in the short amount of time we’ve been here.”
In the early-morning hours of Aug. 4, tragedy fell upon Laurel when four residents were shot and killed and had their homes set on fire. The Laurel Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was credited by law enforcement with quickly responding to emergency calls at two homes and helping preserve evidence at both crime scenes.
As a result of the homicides, dozens of law enforcement officers at the local and state levels needed a place to meet while they were sifting through evidence at the crime scenes. Their meeting place was the fire hall.
“It was nice to have room to work with the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies,” Bathke said. “That was a moment that helped us realize how important it was for us to have the new fire hall and helped affirm how much we needed a bigger facility.”
Bathke credited the work of the rural fire board and several local residents who helped push for the new fire hall. He also noted the countless hours worked by members of the department and some of their family members in moving equipment and helping the fire hall’s aesthetics appear as they do.
“A lot of people came together to make this all work,” he said. “The facility has been needed for a few years, and we’re seeing a good outcome from the whole process.”