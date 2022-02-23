New in Town: WashTech

WashTech
1203 S. 13th St. in Norfolk
Owners/operators and their background: Thomas Kayton of Seward is the owner of WashTech, which is a relatively new company. The Norfolk location is managed by Roy Kranz, who is the former longtime general manager of Sapp Bros. in Columbus. Kranz said when he was contacted by Kayton about the prospect of managing the first WashTech location in Norfolk, he thought it was a fantastic opportunity.
Business overview: “What we offer is the best car wash around,” Kranz said.
WashTech uses a tunnel wash system that can accommodate vehicles up to about 7 feet tall. The business offers individual service as well as membership packages that offer unlimited washes for a month. The business also has free vacuum cleaners, towels and all-purpose cleaner available for taking care of surfaces like the dashboard of a car or truck. Air guns also are available to flick water from areas, such as around the windows and mirrors.
Kranz said the brushes used by WashTech are soft, but the business also has the ability to accommodate customers who prefer to have a touchless wash.
When did the business open? Feb. 10, but a grand opening will take place as spring approaches.
How many are employed? “Our goal is to have 15 and maybe more, depending if we have part-timers, too,” Kranz said.
Hours of operation: 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
What makes WashTech unique? Kranz said the business’ uniqueness is reflected in its name — WashTech. Some of the components are similar to what is found elsewhere, but the way the wash is distributed is what makes WashTech different, Kranz said.
“The way it distributes it and the way it operates from the back room, it makes everything better,” Kranz said. “The timing is better. The cleaning power is better on it, and all those types of things.”
Why did was Norfolk selected as a place for this business to operate? Since Norfolk does not have another tunnel wash system currently in operation, it was a good place to start, Kranz said.
“Norfolk is the perfect size town for something like this,” he added.
The Norfolk WashTech is the first location for the business, but Kranz said Kayton has expressed interest in opening other locations in several other cities. A membership would carry over to each location, Kranz said.
What’s been the most exciting part about opening this business so far? “The people,” Kranz said. “They have come in, and they have been so excited. We were excited before, but these people — a lot of times they just wanted to try it, but they just turned around and came right back in and bought a membership. They said it was the greatest experience. It’s exciting to bring that to any community when the excitement builds like that.”