New in Town: Handties Floral Studio

Owners and/or operators and their background: Handties Floral Studio owner McKayla Schroeder has worked as a florist for the past seven years. She started while in college in the floral department at Hy-Vee West. Schroeder said she always has had an interest in art and being creative and, over the years, she has developed her skills and has spent time honing her abilities with both silk and real flowers.
When did your business open? Schroeder began working out of her home in August 2020, but her storefront location officially opened on Oct. 1, 2021.
Number employed: One
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The studio is closed on Tuesday, but Schroeder said she is open for deliveries on that day.
How do you describe your business to others? Handties is a full-service florist, handling such events as weddings and funerals. It also has bouquets, outdoor decoration, porch pots and flower arrangements.
Why did you decide to open your business? Schroeder said her home studio did not allow her the freedom to have customers, and she quickly ran out of space while working from home.
“I had seen this space. I’d been eyeing it for months,” she said. “I didn’t want a big storefront. I wanted a small studio. I just kind of fell into this place, and the landlords are awesome.”
Where did the business name come from? “When you make a bridal bouquet and design it loosely, it’s called a handtie bouquet,” Schroeder said.
What has been your favorite part about opening your business? “I like people reacting to the things I make,” she said. “I try to make everything that I would like or I would want in my home, so it’s fun and that everybody else enjoys it too. ... I think of this as my artwork.”
What is your goal for the business? “I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Schroeder said. “Maybe eventually to have a little bit bigger space, but I’m just enjoying what I have right now. I’m fulfilling the dream I thought of a year ago when I first started this in my basement.”