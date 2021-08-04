Foldoy Water Conditioning is located at 210 N. Main Street, Pilger.
Business Overview:
We test residential and commercial water and match quality water conditioning equipment to address customers’ particular problems. We primarily sell and service Hague Quality Water equipment.
Owners/Operators and their backgrounds: Owner Andy Dickinson has nearly 20 years of experience diagnosing and treating water problems in Northeast Nebraska.
When did the business open?
While the business was established April 2015, a new warehouse, office, showroom and lab opened on Pilger's Main Street in May 2021. An open house is planned for Friday, Sept. 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Why did you start this business?
We saw a need for people to have customized solutions to their specific water problems, rather than relying on the standard equipment a big box store or a plumber might have on hand.
Our equipment can treat water problems a typical water softener can’t.
How many people are employed?
One
Hours of operation: The retail showroom is open on an as-needed basis or by contacting Dickinson for an appointment. Installations, service and sales are conducted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
What makes your business distinctive?
We use the latest in water testing technology, and can do our analysis on site or in our lab. We are the only authorized Hague Quality Water equipment dealer in Nebraska. We have a wide variety of equipment to solve our area’s common water issues.
—