Darin Zuhlke has always had a passion for real estate.
Back in third grade, he would wait for the newspaper to come so he could study the featured house of the week. Later on, while other kids were playing video games, he was building homes with 3D home architecture software. It’s little wonder the Plainview native would eventually become a real estate investor.
“Real estate has always been there,” Zuhlke said of his interests.
Now a resident of Pierce, Zuhlke owns Zuhlke Properties and was instrumental in bringing a new housing development that includes six townhomes — three duplexes —to his home community in 2022. The project is located on North Elm Street, two blocks north of Pierce Elementary School in the Five-Star Subdivision.
The development was made possible through a collaborative effort with the City of Pierce, Pierce County Economic Development, Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the more than $500,000 in grants received for the project.
“I don’t know if we would’ve been awarded the grant if there wasn’t so much collaboration,” Zuhlke said.
Drawn to the community by its location and “the quality of people,” Zuhlke has lived in Pierce since 2009 and has recognized the need for more housing options there for quite some time.
“When we went to purchase our home, I think there were only two houses on the market,” Zuhlke said. “There’s virtually no houses or anything for rent in Pierce. I knew there was a very strong demand.”
About five years ago, Zuhlke joined the Pierce Chamber of Commerce and later became a board member. His goal was to help spur business and economic growth for the community. He eventually connected with Susan Norris, director of Pierce County Economic Development, who presented to him a summary of projects in Plainview that had been completed as an example of what could be accomplished.
“The one thing that stood out to me was there was $500,000 for housing, and I was always passionate about real estate and interested in real estate,” he said.
Zuhlke said he asked Norris what it would take to get a grant for a similar project in Pierce, and she told him he would need to convince the city it would be a worthwhile project to pursue. That effort took about a year, Zuhlke said, because there were questions about whether that was the route the city wanted to go.
Unfortunately, Zuhlke said, the first year’s application resulted in not receiving any grant. The second time around, however, the application was done with the collaboration of findings from the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP) survey.
“That showed the community was like, ‘Yes, we need more rentals.’ ” Zuhlke said.
If the ECAP survey wasn’t enough to convince people of the need, Zuhlke’s waiting list for finished units should’ve been. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Zuhlke had 14 people on a waiting list for housing in Pierce.
“That broke me,” he said. “We have 14 people who want to live in Pierce right now, and there’s nothing available, so they have to live someplace else. Those people could be contributing and helping out in Pierce. That just broke me in 2020.”
Zuhlke said the waiting list now hovers between eight to 10 people for the townhome project, but there are only six available.
The units will provide roughly 1,522 square feet of living space, which will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a two-car attached garage. They also will include front and back porches.
Roger Koehler Construction is handling the building efforts. Zuhlke said he anticipates the first units to be done in mid-spring, and construction should wrap up completely by the fall of 2023.
Zuhlke said he would like to see more new families and younger families to call Pierce their home and to open new businesses in the community. He’s excited to be a part of its growth.
“It’s energizing,” he said. “We’re just excited and thankful and grateful. We’re excited for the Pierce community and Northeast Nebraska to provide new, quality housing.”