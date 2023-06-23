Bad news travels fast. And in Nebraska, so does news about the Cornhusker football team and property taxes.
That’s why the latter probably shouldn’t be too surprising that preliminary actions by the Southeast Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday to raise the tax levy to the maximum allowed — coupled with increased valuations — raised eyebrows in some parts of the state.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported Wednesday that combined with an expected 15.3% average increase in property valuations throughout the district — including more than 23% in Lancaster County alone, which accounts for half of SCC's $79 billion taxable value — some taxpayers could see the amount paid in support of the community college go up by as much as 40% next year.
At this point, the Southeast board has not taken any formal action — it was preliminary action. Like all boards, final action won’t be taken until all property valuations are certified in late August and public hearings on budgets have taken place.
Southeast’s announced intentions, however, have led some Nebraskans — including in Northeast Community College’s 20-county service area — to wonder if something similar might be happening locally.
A change in how Nebraska's six community colleges will be funded as decided this past session by the Legislature prompted the change by the Southeast board.
That includes a new tax credit that will return half of the property taxes paid to Southeast in 2024 and 100% of the taxes paid beginning in 2025, according to the Journal Star.
Julie Robinson, chairperson of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors, said the governors understand the changes to the funding formula.
“Whether our funding is coming from property taxes or state income tax, it ultimately comes from the taxpayers of Nebraska. We are committed to continuing to be good stewards of those funds. We understand how increasing property values affects the property tax situation of the citizens in our service area,” Robinson said.
“We have a track record of working to keep our levy as low as possible to meet the needs of our students and the region,” she said. “We will continue to work diligently to do that. Community colleges are critical to the continued success of our rural communities, and we want to continue to be a valued partner to our constituents, students and elected officials.”
Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, said Northeast has had several conversations among its leadership team and board about the recent legislative changes to the funding model.
“Ultimately the money still comes from taxpayers. The reality of rising property values is a large factor in determining our levy rates and has been for the past several years as decisions have been made to keep the levy flat or reduce it,” Barrett said.
“We will continue to be good stewards of our resources in serving our students and our region. As we receive more data regarding property values and analyze how the legislative changes to our funding model will impact our students, we will continue to have the necessary discussions to ensure the final decisions on the tax levy rate strikes the appropriate balance between the use of taxpayer money and the high quality of education we provide to our students,” Barrett said.
It is worth noting that Northeast’s levy in its 20-county service area last year was 9.25 cents per $100 of valuation, a slight dip from 9.4 cents the previous year. That is just a fraction of the overall consolidated levy that taxpayers pay.
As an example, Norfolk’s consolidated levy last year was $1.96 per $100 of valuation. The community college levy represents less than 5% of the Norfolkan’s property tax bill, with public schools, cities and counties all requiring a larger share.
There also are several other entities from natural resources districts to fire districts that collect property tax revenues.
That means that for Norfolkans for every $100,000 of assessed valuation, they will pay $1,960 in property taxes, and $92.50 of it will go to support community colleges.