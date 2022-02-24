Minority students at Wayne State College say they have many things working against them. Living in Wayne — a community with few minorities — is seen as just one of those problems.
Wayne State has taken steps over the past two years to help improve diversity and inclusion on campus; however, some students say the campus still has improvements to make.
After the Black Lives Matter movement made global headlines in 2020, Wayne State formed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Team, which is made up of staff, faculty, students and community members.
Some of the improvements they have made so far include making Martin Luther King Day a holiday for students and adding more recognition to Black History Month. Although COVID-19 has slowed down some of the plans the team had, a spokesperson for Wayne State said.
Another way the college improved diversity and inclusion on campus was by hiring Dr. Everett Oredein as the new director for diversity.
Oredein has been at Wayne State only since January, but he’s already making minority students on campus feel more welcome. One way he is achieving this is by hosting open discussions with students on campus.
“I think I probably saved more students over the past three weeks, just kind of by talking to them, letting them know that hey, you're not alone here,” Oredein said.
Oredein hosted his second discussion on Tuesday night called “Women of Color Rock.” More than a dozen people attended the event that lasted for an hour.
“I'm so passionate about it … so that is my biggest fear — that we're going to do some of these things and nobody can show up,” Oredein said.
Oredein said one of his goals was to lower the dropout rate for minority students on campus. One way he is trying to achieve this is by hosting smaller events to make introverts feel more welcome.
“Everything we want to do is bold and brash, but maybe 25 to 30% of our population is introverted. They want to do small things,” Oredein said.
Another way that Oredein is keeping the engagement up with students is by simply asking: “What do you want?”
At the end of the “Women of Color Rock” discussion, Oredein asked those attending what they wanted to discuss at future events. One student said she wants to hear from more successful women of color.
“I think it's important to see women of color be successful,” she said.
The students also helped form the topics discussed at Tuesday’s discussion, which ranged from leadership, building your personal brand, beauty standards and more, Oredein said.
Although Wayne State has made advancements toward diversity and inclusion on campus, some students still see areas for improvement.
A Wayne State journalism student, Alondra Castillo, said she was walking on campus one day when she heard a group of White boys yelling homophobic slurs.
“I just kept walking,” Castillo said. “I didn't want to say anything, because if they're gonna say that, who knows what they're gonna say to me.”
Another Wayne State College student, Dahlia Hernandez, said she recently saw something disappointing published in the Wayne Stater, the school’s newspaper.
“I haven't had a personal experience,” Hernandez said. “But … I did read that one article about diversity and they only interviewed White females.”
Castillo said she wrote a letter to the editor about the article, which the Wayne Stater later published.
Despite these instances, the students who attended the “Women of Color Rock” event said they are looking forward to the upcoming events.
“While there is diversity on campus, there are not many opportunities for us to get together and get to know one another,” said another Wayne State College student, Abigail Hernandez.
Castillo said the event is open for anyone and encourages people from all backgrounds to attend.
“While these events are for us to make connections, other people that aren't women of color can come,” Castillo said. “Just so they can kind of see our perspective on it, too.”